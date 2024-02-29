Energy: Nigeria Among Largest Beneficiaries of Afreximbank’s $30BN

The African Export-Import Bank ( Afreximbank ) has said that Nigeria is among the largest beneficiaries accounting for about 60 per cent of its $30 billion funding of the energy sector in Africa. The bank further attributes its ability to contribute modestly to the oil and gas sector to its predominance of African ownership and control. Prof. Benedict Oramah, the President of the African Export-Import Bank, expressed these thoughts at the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He spoke on “Sustainable Strategies for Energy Leadership: Navigating Security, Transition and Finance in a Changing World.” “The support provided to the sector by Afreximbank is in excess of $30 billion. Nigeria has been one of the largest beneficiaries account- ings for almost 60 per cent of the total funding of the sector,“ he said. Oramah, represented by Haytham Eimaayergi, the Executive Vice President at Global Trade Bank (GTBA), remarked on the continent’s short- fall in established traditional energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he suggested that this deficiency created a unique opportunity to leap directly into adopting more efficient renewable energy solutions. He noted that the withdrawal of financial support by many inter- national banks from the oil and gas sector had resulted in limited investment availability for the industry, thereby influencing exploration and production negatively. “Our aspiration in the area of energy security and energy transition will remain aspiration unless we have access to adequate funding resources that we control.”