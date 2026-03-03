Energy Mix Taking Centre Stage Over Transition Plan

The Federal Government’s current emphasis on energy mix instead of energy transition appears to be in alignment with global trend given the changing focus of President Donald Trump, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, recently reiterated Federal Government’s new emphasis on energy mix as opposed to its former energy transition mantra.

He said Nigeria must maximise its abundant crude endowment for the benefits of its citizens while ensuring environmental sustainability, According to him, it is illogical, unrealistic and unprofitable for Nigeria to abandon crude exploratory activities.

Lokpobiri, speaking at the 2026 Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) in Lagos, noted that Africa contributed less than four per cent of world emission while the developed countries contribute a greater percentage of greenhouse emissions.

Data

Recent annual data posited that China was the largest emitter, contributing approximately 27 per cent to 34 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions; the United States follows, contributing about 11 per cent to 12.6 per cent while Germany and the United Kingdom account for roughly four per cent and one per cent to 1.5 per cent respectively.

Reports have it that to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, the world needs approximately $10 trillion per year between 2030 and 2050 in climate-related investments.

According to the reports, annual mitigation finance must increase to over $8.4 trillion by 2030, with substantial investments needed to bridge the gap, particularly in energy and transport. Giving a breakdown of the key finance needs and goals, the reports posited that the total annual investment was approximately $8.1 to $9 trillion needed annually through 2030, jumping to over $10 trillion annually from 2031 to 2050.

The reports also said that a new collective goal aimed for $1.3 trillion in international, public, and private finance annually by 2035, specifically for developing nations.

In sector-specific gaps, the largest investment gaps, according to the reports are in transport ($2.4 trillion/ year) and energy ($2.2 trillion/year) through 2050, adding that emerging markets and developing countries (excluding China) require $2.3 trillion to $2.5 trillion per year by 2030 to meet climate goals, which is four times current investment levels.

Furthermore, the reports pointed out that developing countries specifically require $310 billion annually for adaptation by 2035.

FG

Lokpobiri said: “There are times, the analogy was energy transition. But at the International Energy Agency (IEA) interaction that came up in Mexico, in the 2025, I changed the position to energy plus. In the IEA 2025, outlook, it is still on the net, and the world will need a minimum of $700 billion.”

He noted that the World Bank had a target of $40 billion for annual climate financing by June 2025 for climate change mitigation. Lokpobirri said: “What happened is that at the moment, when discussing net zero or this idea of transition, having since realized the reality I changed the position.

All of us in Africa should please change this question from energy transition to energy crisis. The truth is that the outlooks for OPEC, then it won’t let you know, when emissions are going to go on, it is always said that oil and gas will still constitute over 50 per cent of the global energy demand. “I want all of you to please change the narrative.

There will be many ways, if Africa today will start a discussion. You know, many ways will go, but if you continue to hazard the continent, about energy mix, interenergy transition, I’m sure you are aware that we have been doing this. In time, the African continent contributes only less than four per cent. The United Kingdom contributes 4.8 per cent.

The U.S. and China, they have come forward. “But this continent is still exploring the oil and gas resistance. So why should the victims cry, louder than the singers?”

ETP

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Programme is a comprehensive plan aimed at achieving universal energy access by 2030 and a carbon-neutral economy by 2060. Former President, now late Muhammadu Buhari launched the programme at COP26 in Glasgow, November 2021, committing Nigeria to net-zero emissions by 2060.

The programme focuses on five key sectors: Power, Cooking, Transport, Industry, and Oil and Gas. It outlined pathways for significant low-carbon development, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy systems.

The plan also highlighted an initial $23 billion opportunity for financiers, donors, and partners to contribute to its delivery. The following are the key objectives:Universal Energy Access: Achieve universal energy access by 2030; Net-Zero Emissions, reach netzero emissions by 2060; Energy Poverty Reduction, address energy poverty and climate change and economic growth: Promote economic growth

Nigeria’s energy transition plan requires a significant investment of approximately $1.9 trillion to achieve netzero emissions by 2060

and development. The Energy Transition Office (ETO) was established in 2022 to support the plan’s implementation, working across ministries and agencies. According to reports, the ETO has helped mobilize over $3.6 billion in investment and advanced policies to enhance the market and regulatory environment for private sector players.

Reports highlighted that Nigeria faces significant challenges, including energy poverty, climate change, and infrastructure constraints. The programme aims to address these challenges through a pragmatic, dual approach, utilizing fossil fuels for immediate stability while pivoting toward renewable energy.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) requires a significant investment of approximately $1.9 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. This includes $410 billion above projected usual spending, translating to around $10 billion annually.

A breakdown of investment requirements shows that for the Power Sector, $270 billion is needed for generation capacity and $135 billion for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Funds are also needed for transport: Electric vehicles and infrastructure; Industry: Energy-efficient technologies and processes; Cooking” Clean cookstoves and fuels as well as oil and gas for transition to cleaner energy sources.

USA

Nigeria’s changing focus from energy transition to energy mix appears to align with the current global climate change narrative which has taken a new dimension given the United States’ President Donald Trump reported reversal of a key -era scientific ruling of a former US President Barack Obama which supports all federal actions on curbing planet-warming gases.

Trump while speaking in the Oval Office recently stated that the 2009 ruling was “a disastrous Obama era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers. “This radical rule became the legal foundation for the Green New Scam, one of the greatest scams in history.”

Reports have it that the 2009 “endangerment finding” stated that a range of greenhouse gases were a threat to public health. This consequently formed the legal basics of federal efforts to rein in emissions, especially in vehicles. It had been reported that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) first took a stance on the impacts of greenhouse gases in 2009, in the first year of Obama’s first term.

The agency decided that six key planet-warming greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, were a danger to human health. Officials of Trump administration officials posit that overturning the regulation will save more than $1tn and will help cut the price of energy and transport.

Trump also insisted on ‘Drill, baby, drill, which is a Republican political slogan, originating in 2008 and prominently revived by him in his 2024 campaign and 2025 presidency, calling for drastically increased domestic oil and natural gas production.

It advocates reducing reliance on foreign oil, boosting energy independence, and reversing environmental regulations. Key aspects of this policy initiative, particularly in the 2025-2026 context, include: Energy Policy: The initiative focuses on unlocking US oil reserves by streamlining permitting, reducing “red tape,” and expanding leasing on federal lands; and Economic Strategy: Proponents claim it will lower energy costs and promote economic growth through “liquid gold” extraction.

Also Trump’s administration has indicated a shift to exporting American energy worldwide, influencing other nations to reconsider their own fossil fuel production, such as in Argentina.

Expert

An energy analyst, Mr. Samuel Olaniyi said that Nigeria’s energy landscape requires a multifaceted approach, making an energy mix a more pragmatic choice than solely focusing on Energy Transition Plan (ETP). He opined that an energy mix allows Nigeria to leverage its diverse energy resources, including fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, and biomass, to ensure energy security and accessibility.

For him, the following benefits will accrue: Diversification: It will reduce dependence on a single energy source, enhancing energy security and Flexibility as according to him, it will allow adaptation to changing energy demands and technological advancements.

He further stated that it will enable expansion of energy access to rural and underserved areas and supports economic growth, job creation, and industrial development.

He decried that Nigeria is suffering energy poverty, adding that the country’s immediate priority is addressing energy poverty, with over 90 million people lacking access to electricity. He, therefore, said that an energy mix can rapidly expand access using available resources.

He noted that Nigeria had abundant fossil fuel reserves, making it a reliable short-term option but that renewable energy infrastructure is still developing. He, therefore said that an energy mix allows gradual transition. Olaniyi said: ”The following implementation strategies should be adopted.

The short-term will see expansion of energy access using fossil fuels and hydro power; the medium-term is to increase solar, wind, and biomass integration while the long-term is gradually transition to cleaner energy sources.

Last Line

“By adopting an energy mix, Nigeria can balance energy security, accessibility, and sustainability, ultimately achieving a more resilient energy future.”