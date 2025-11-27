Energy: IEA Moves To Deepen Collaboration With Nigeria

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has praised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for its sweeping regulatory reforms, reaffirming readiness to strengthen technical cooperation with Nigeria in areas including energy transition, data governance, and gas monetization.

During a courtesy visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, a high-level IEA delegation, according to a statement signed by the Head, Media and Strategic Communications at NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu yesterday, commended the Commission for implementing clear, investor-friendly regulatory frameworks under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

IEA Africa Programme Manager, Rita Maderia, applauded NUPRC’s decision to embed decarbonization requirements into upstream project approvals, noting that the Commission’s insistence on green strategies in Field Development Plans (FDPs) mirrors global funding standards for low-carbon projects.

The IEA delegation emphasized the strategic importance of Nigeria’s natural gas in reducing Africa’s energy poverty, pointing out that nearly 600 million people on the continent still lack electricity.

The Agency reiterated that even a full development of Africa’s known gas reserves would increase global emissions by only 0.5%, a negligible impact that reinforces the continent’s right to responsibly develop its energy resources.

The Agency further expressed readiness to deepen collaboration with NUPRC by offering access to select marketintelligence products, including the Monthly Oil Market Report; organizing joint technical workshops; expanding data-exchange mechanisms; and facilitating Nigeria’s participation in international energy platforms.