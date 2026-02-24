Energy Groups Launch Clean Cooking Initiative Across Africa

The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, Clean Cooking Alliance, and Energy Corps launched the Clean Cooking Accelerator Initiative, as part of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 Ministerial.

The initiative is designed to expand access to modern cooking technologies in Africa, and was announced during the High-Level Dialogue on Advancing Energy Access and Cooking Solutions.

The Clean Cooking Accelerator Initiative reflects the organizations’ renewed commitment to achieving universal access to clean cooking in Africa, while helping to improve health, save lives, empower women and children, create local jobs and build economic opportunity, and reduce forest degradation across the continent.

Approximately one billion people in Africa rely on traditional fuels such as wood and charcoal. These fuels and appliances significantly increase household air pollution for families, especially women and children, and the associated health risks, such as respiratory illnesses.

In addition to causing more than 810,000 premature deaths every year in Africa, the IEA, which also iden- tified clean cooking as a defining challenge for Africa’s prosperity, estimates that closing the global clean cooking gap requires more than $2 billion per year.

While significant progress has been made in expanding access to clean cooking in parts of the world, this progress has been uneven. In Sub-Saharan Africa, for example, population growth has outpaced gains in access, and the gap continues to widen by an estimated 14 million people per year as the number of those without clean cooking solu- tions increases.

Clean cooking solutions, includ- ing electric, biogas, bioethanol, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and ef- ficient biomass stoves, produce far fewer harmful particles compared to wood or charcoal.

Rapidly increas- ing access to clean cooking is also an integral component of Mission 300, an initiative led by the World Bank and African Development Bank, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Energy Alliance, Sustainable Energy for All, and oth- ers, to provide 300 million Africans with electricity by 2030.

Starting in approximately half a dozen countries, which are to be announced in coming months, the Clean Cooking Accelerator Initia- tive aims to expand to additional Sub-Saharan African countries that request support and demonstrate readiness and momentum toward universal access in Africa to clean cooking.

The overarching goal is to im- prove health, save lives, empower women and children, reduce forest degradation, create local jobs, and build economic opportunity across the continent. The initiative seeks to get cleaner cooking methods to more people by coordinating technical expertise, catalytic capital, and implementation support.

Addotionally, the initiative will bring the organizations together around certain efforts and allow for information sharing to maximize collective impact. Working in countries that express interest and demonstrated readiness, the initiative will support efforts to strengthen supply chains and invest in infrastructure to scale modern cooking solutions.

Andrew Herscowitz, CEO of the Mission 300 Accelerator, RF Catalytic Capital: “The Rockefeller Foundation and its Mission 300 Accelerator are thrilled to be working with these organizations to take on an incredible development opportunity: expanding access to clean, modern cooking methods.

“There are smart, easy solutions that can prevent hundreds of thousands of people needlessly dying from indoor air pollution each year, and we are excited to try to drive investment into solving this problem.” Toby Rice, CEO and Founder of Energy Corps: “Clean cooking is a fast way to deliver dignity, health, and economic opportunity—at massive scale.

This Initiative is built to turn commitment into real projects, real infrastructure, and real access by mobilizing more capital.” The initiative will also be outcome-oriented, focused on measurable improvements in country readiness, market conditions, and the development of robust, investment-ready pipelines.

Progress will be measured by tangible movement across two fronts: achievement of key market-enabling milestones that unlock private investment, and advancement of concrete, bankable projects. It will operate through a two-phased approach; improving national capacity and mobilizing investment and scale delivery.