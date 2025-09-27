Energy Goddess Raises Concerns Over TikTok’s Treatment Of African Creators

Nigerian social media creator and marketer Energy Goddess, also known as Queenlight, has raised concerns about what she describes as a growing trend of African creators losing their accounts on TikTok.

Born Ushie Delight on August 9, 2000, Energy Goddess began her career in 2021 and quickly established a strong following. By the time her account was banned, she had over 2.2 million followers and more than 62.4 million likes, marking her as one of Nigeria’s fast-rising digital talents.

The unexpected ban left both Energy Goddess and her supporters frustrated, sparking a wider conversation about the treatment of African creators on global social media platforms. In interviews and social media posts, she expressed concern that many talented creators across the continent face similar challenges.

“Creators work tirelessly to grow their platforms, but sudden bans can erase years of effort, creativity, and community-building in moments,” she said.

Fans and supporters echoed her concerns online, emphasising the important role African creators play in global digital culture. Many argued that repeated account removals risk silencing voices that contribute to storytelling, entertainment, and brand building across Africa’s growing digital economy.

Energy Goddess is known for her creativity, consistency, and positive engagement with her audience. Observers say her experience highlights both the opportunities and vulnerabilities faced by African creators on international platforms.

“This situation underscores the need for more inclusive and transparent policies to support African creators,” said Tunde Adebayo, a Lagos-based media analyst. “Voices like Energy Goddess are vital to the diversity and richness of content on global social media platforms.”

Her call for greater accountability adds to ongoing discussions about platform fairness, creator protections, and the visibility of African content. Despite the challenges, Energy Goddess’s career demonstrates the resilience of young African creators who continue to innovate and inspire audiences worldwide.