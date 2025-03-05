Energy Future: Oando Launches Graduate Acceleration Programme

Share

Oando is set to take passionate, tenacious, driven, selfmotivated young graduates from the job market through its 2025 Oando Joint Venture Graduate Acceleration Program (OGAP) in partnership with NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL).

The programme is taking a decisive step to ensure the continuity of excellence and innovation in the energy sector.

According to Oando, its investment in people is grounded on the belief that its employees are the company’s greatest asset, recognising that nothing is more powerful than the collective will of a people.

As a proud indigenous oil and gas company, Oando has reiterated its commitment to closing the knowledge gap in the industry by grooming some of the best talent in the sector and giving them an edge and a pedestal to excel.

Historically, knowledge transfer within the Nigerian oil and gas industry was primarily facilitated through deliberate programs that promoted local content participation enforced by the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010.

These initiatives were instrumental in empowering indigenous compa – nies and building local expertise, contributing significantly to the current reality where local players now control approximately 60 per cent of the nation’s production.

Oando’s commitment to this cause is unwavering, and through OGAP, aims to further strengthen the local talent pool and contribute to the industry’s growth.

Given the recent shift towards indigenous leadership in the industry, the company, as a leader, understands the imperative to move beyond passive knowledge transfer by proactively implementing strategies that ensure the next generation inherits the industry’s accumulated expertise.

Speaking on the 2025 OGAP drive, Alero Balogun, General Manager, Human Resources & Business Support, Oando PLC remarked: “Driven by a commitment to sustainable development in the energy sector, a vital lifeline of the Nigerian economy, Oando, in partnership with NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), is poised to recruit and train the next generation of energy leaders through OGAP to ensure sustained capacity.

“As a proudly indigenous company there is nothing more fulfilling than knowing we are not only identifying and grooming talent in-country but also using our platform to attract young Nigerians in the diaspora to return home to support the building of a more prosperous country.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

