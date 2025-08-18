Energy Firm Picks CEO

Falcon Corporation Limited has appointed Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo as chief executive officer. Joe-Ezigbo, who doubles as co-founder and deputy managing director, is expected to assume her new role effective January 1, 2026.

This follows the retirement announcement of the company’s founding Managing Director, Professor Joseph Ezigbo, after 31 years of visionary leadership and exceptional growth. Under Professor Ezigbo’s tenure, the company evolved from a promising start-up into a dynamic industry leader, championing operational excellence, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to community and environmental responsibility.

His passion for delivering sustainable energy solutions and building a values-driven enterprise has created a remarkable legacy. The company’s said in in a statement that the Board of Directors’ endorsement and appointment Joe-Ezigbo as CEO affirms her exceptional track record and deep-rooted expertise in the energy industry.

With over three decades of executive experience in the energy sector, she has consistently demonstrated strong corporate governance, financial acumen, and an ability to steer large-scale business operations with outstanding professionalism and foresight. As deputy managing director and co-founder, she has driven many of Falcon’s key strategic initiatives, building partnerships that have expanded the company’s nationwide reach and impact.