Energy Firm, NCDMB Train Youths On Fire Alarm, Gas Detection Technologies In Lagos

Bellazir Energy Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has trained youths on Fire Alarm, Gas Detection, and Access Control Technologies in Lagos.

The initiative aimed to equip Nigerian youths with practical skills in these critical areas, enhancing local capacity and employability in the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration between Bellazir Energy Limited and NCDMB underscores their commitment to developing the skills of Nigerian youths and promoting local content development.

Participants received certificates and starter kits to aid in their future endeavours.

The CEO of Bellazir Energy Limited, Christabel Aniamaka, lauded NCDMB for their support and collaboration in making the training program a success. This partnership highlights the growing emphasis on local content development and capacity building in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Their efforts aim to achieve 70% in-country value retention by 2027, aligning with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s strategic roadmap.