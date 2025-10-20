Energy Firm Names Directors

Savannah Energy Plc has appointed Uyi Akpata and Kehinde Ogunwumiju as independent non-executive directors. The company explained in a statement that the appointments were part of its succession strategy.

Also, it disclosed the retirement of Stephen O’Brien and David Clarkson from the board after eight years of service, thanking them for their contributions to the company’s governance framework and board processes. The company explained that both retiring directors would continue to serve in consultancy roles.

The Chairman of Savannah Energy, Joseph Noupoué, said that the development was part of the company’s ongoing and dynamic board succession planning process, which is designed to evolve in step with the company’s strategic direction, operational priorities, and growth trajectory.

He said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Sir Stephen and David every success in the future. As part of our structured approach to Board renewal, their agreed retirement reflects the natural progression of our governance planning.

That said, both have been highly valued colleagues whose insight, integrity, and presence around the board table will be genuinely missed.”