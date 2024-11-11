Energy Firm Engages TD

Share

Petralon Energy has appointed Philip Clarke as technical director. He has over 35 years of experience in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Clarke, who previously held leadership roles at BP and Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V, will oversee technical operations, advancing Petralon’s objectives of value creation and operational excellence across Africa’s energy sector.

Clarke has experience spanning two decades at BP, where he contributed to large-scale development and exploration projects worldwide.

Also, he has led consulting firms of Novas Consulting Limited and Santa Clara Energy Limited, advising upstream clients on technical and strategic matters. Clarke, a chartered geologist and fellow of the Geological Society is recognised for his expertise in geology and strategic business development.

Between 2015 and 2020, he served as head of M&A and New Ventures at Petrobras Oil & Gas B.V, where he managed the divestment of a 50 per cent stake in the company and led non-operated interests in three deepwater fields in Nigeria.

Also, he worked with Prime Oil and Gas in Rotterdam, focusing on new ventures in the Nigerian market.

