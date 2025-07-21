Energy Firm Engages Directors

Aradel Holdings Plc has appointed Mahmud Tukur and Mr George Osahon as independent non-executive directors and Mr Olusola Adeeyo as non-executive director.

In a statement by the company’s Secretary, Ms Titilola Omisore, the appointments would take effect from Friday, July 25, 2025, subject to ratification by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

Tukur has over 29 years of experience in the energy, maritime and infrastructure sectors, rising to become the chief executive of Eterna Plc in 2010 at the age of 37.

A year later, he established Ashgrove Group, a conglomerate comprising four operating companies; Ashgrove Energy Limited, Ashgrove Exploration and Production Limited, Ashgrove Petroleum Limited, and Ashgrove Investments Limited.

Also, Osahon has about 40 years of experience in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, joining the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in 2001 and then became the group general manager of the Nigerian Content Division in 2007. Currently, he is the managing director of Geo-Concept Technical Limited.