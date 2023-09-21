Energy: Firm Empowers Over 3,000 Nigerians on Access to Mini-Grids

ENGIE Energy Access, a leading provider of solar homes systems and mini-grids solutions in Nigeria, has announced that it has impacted the lives of over 3,000 Nigerians – comprising households, businesses, schools and healthcare centres in rural communities by providing them with access to renewable energy through the construction of its mini-grids project in Niger State.

Head, Mini-Grids, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, made this known while speaking during a panel session at the 2nd edition of the Solar Week Nigeria 2023 Conference & Awards recently held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Partnering For Success: Collaborating with Communities and Stakeholders in Mini-Grids Project With Energy Storage in Nigeria.’

According to her, strategic partnership with relevant stakeholders in the renewable energy ecosystem is essential in bridging Nigeria’s huge energy gap. She said that “the importance of collaboration in the renewable energy space cannot be overemphasised.

With 92 million people with no access to electricity especially in rural areas, shows that more needs to be done to increase investment in electric power infrastructure, more needs to be done to increase financing for private sector energy efficiency, renewable energy development so as to meet the energy demand of our growing population.”

“From the beginning of the value chain is Policy, we need to make sure that we get our policies right. We also need to make sure that our regulatory framework is well aligned with the right methodology to ensure that we are able to attract and sustain investments that will enable us bridge the energy access gap across the country,” she added.

Responding to questions on the impact of mini-grid to the development of rural communities in Nigeria, Anene-Nzelu noted that Nigeria was gradually moving from rural electrification to rural economic transformation, all thanks to the deployment of mini- grids in rural areas.

She described the move as an economic enabler for rural dwellers, as it has opened the communities to more business opportunities, increased productivity and reduced urban migration in the country. She explained that “the on- boarding of the mini-grids to the Nigeria electricity value-chain has shown the possibility within the off-grid decentralised renewable energy industry in Nigeria and across Africa, signalling to other investors interested in becoming partners in progress to bridge Africa’s huge energy gap.”