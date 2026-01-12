Energy Firm Changes Chairman, Directors

Geregu Power Plc has appointed Abdulaziz Yari as chairman, board of directors following the resignation of Femi Otedola. The changes were announced on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and approved at the company’s board meeting after a change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of its issued share capital.

Yari, a former governor and senator, takes over as board chairman with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that his appointment reflects a career spanning education, politics and public administration, including service in the national assembly.

Also, the board approved the appointment of Abdulkadeer Njiddah as a non-executive director.l , saying that Njiddah was an accountant and finance professional with qualifications and experience across academia, public sector governance and the power sector.

Also, Usman Mohammed was appointed as an independent non-executive director. He is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience, particularly in the power sector, covering utility reform, financial management and infrastructure delivery. Also, on the board is Mohammed Jaafaru as an independent non-executive director.

Jaafaru currently serves as chief operations officer of Advance Link Petroleum Limited and has experience in operations, corporate governance and business process automation as Neka Adogu was appointed an independent non-executive director.

Adogu is a financial services professional with over 22 years of experience and previously held senior leadership roles at Access Bank Plc.

In addition, Mahmud Magaji, a senior advocate of Nigeria, was also appointed as an independent non-executive director. He is a legal practitioner with experience spanning several areas of law and service on key judicial and professional bodies