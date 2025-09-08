Energy Firm Appoints VP

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) has appointed Carol Koech as vice president for Africa. In her new role, the group said in a statement that Koech would expand the Alliance’s presence in Africa, strengthening its reach in blended finance mechanisms to make GEAPP a clean energy superpower across the continent.

She has more than 20 years of experience in energy access, private-sector transformation, and regional leadership across Africa. R e c e n t l y, she served as strategy director for Sustainability and Thought Leadership at Schneider Electric, where she helped shape the company’s global sustainability initiatives and led programmes to expand energy access to more than 50 million people worldwide.