Energy Firm Appoints GMD

Levene Energy has appointed Mrs. Nneka Arowolo as group managing director. A statement by the company noted that Arowolo would oversee its day-to-day operations, transitioning operational leadership from the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Nzan Ogbe.

In turn, Ogbe will take on a more active role on the board, while retaining a predominantly strategic position at the executive level where he would continue to provide guidance and governance support to the group.

Arowolo has extensive experience in the global energy sector, having spent close to 17 years with ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria.

Her career spans leadership roles across supply chain management, complex commercial negotiations, financial evaluation, stakeholder engagement, and the delivery of multibillion-dollar green field and brownfield projects.

She has worked extensively with government stakeholders and international oil companies (IOCs), developing a strong reputation for effective stakeholder management and execution excellence in highly complex environments.

Arowolo has been consistently recognised for her collaborative leadership style, strong business acumen, and ability to navigate challenging commercial landscapes.

She is also widely regarded for her commitment to advancing diversity, mentoring, and leadership development within organisations. Prior to her career in the energy sector, Arowolo worked with a leading financial services firm in Chicago, further strengthening her foundation in finance and commercial strategy.