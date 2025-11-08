Energy: FG Receives 21m Euro, Signs Agreement With Germany

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has said the partnership between Nigeria and Germany has already started to deliver tangible benefits, with Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) providing an additional 9 million Euros in 2024 to the “Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP)” and a further 12 million Euros for the newly launched “Energy Transition Challenge Fund (ETCF).”

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by Adelabu’s media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji. The statement also explained that the Federal Government has secured a pivotal agreement with Germany to fundamentally strengthen the technical foundations of its energy transition.

It added that the landmark achievement was contained in new Joint Declaration of Intent on Bilateral Energy Transition Dialogue and Cooperation, endorsed at the Working Group on Power, Energy and Climate held on November 3, 2025 in Germany.

Adelabu who represented Nigeria at the event said: “This Joint Declaration is a game-changer for our national energy architecture. “It moves our partnership with Germany beyond dialogue into the realm of concrete technical assistance, ensuring Nigeria receives the specialized expertise needed to build a robust, sustainable, and secure energy future for our people.”

According to the statement, the enhanced technical cooperation complements the long-standing Nigerian- German Energy Partnership and was reached during the meeting where both countries reiterated their commitment to renewable energy and socio-economic development, while also continuing and intensifying their close co-operation to advance energy security and renewable energy and energy efficiency for socio-economic development, in line with technology innovation and long-term decarbonization targets.

The Minister welcomed the progress, noting, “the financial mechanisms, including the ‘Green Line of Credit’ for our SMEs and the mobilization of private investment through GET invest, are critical enablers. When combined with the technical expertise now formalized in our Joint Declaration, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem for energy success.”

The statement explained that the Working Group also underscored the vital role of strategic partnerships between Nigerian and German companies and highlighted the importance of the private sector for the energy relations be- tween both countries. It added that the two countries also noted the continued progress on the “Presidential Power Initiative,” while looking for- ward to further progress in the realization of this Initiative.

“In closing, Germany reiterated its desire for NGEP meetings to be held annually at the level of undersecretaries in the future, beginning from 2026,” Tunji stated.