Energy Experts To Chart Digital Future At NAN Press Week Lecture

Notable energy experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will gather to discuss the digital future of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector at the 2025 News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Press Week Lecture, scheduled to hold in Lagos from Monday, Sept. 22 to Friday, Sept. 26.

In a statement jointly signed by Mrs. Vivian Ihechu, Chairman of the Press Week Committee, and Mr. Adeyemi Adeleye, Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), NAN Lagos Chapel, the theme of this year’s celebration was announced as: “Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas.”

Ihechu, who is also an Assistant Editor-In-Chief at NAN, described energy as the bedrock of civilisation, powering economies, businesses, and daily life. She explained that the Press Week aims to convene stakeholders to examine how digital technologies are reshaping Nigeria’s oil and gas landscape.

The week-long activities will kick off on Sept. 22 with a health walk and free medical check-up, tagged “Stride Toward a Healthier You,” beginning at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, at 9 a.m. and ending at NAN’s premises at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu. The free medical outreach is being organised in collaboration with Lions Club International District 404B4.

On Sept. 23, attention will shift to Cultural Day at NAN’s Multi-purpose Media Complex, National Theatre, Iganmu, starting at 10 a.m. The event will celebrate Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promote unity in diversity.

The highlight of the celebration comes on Sept. 24 with the lecture and symposium, which will take place at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Main Hall Sports Centre, opposite Eko Club, Surulere, at 11 a.m. According to Ihechu, discussions will centre on enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, improving decision-making, and fostering innovation in the oil and gas sector through digital transformation.

The keynote lecture will be delivered by Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi). Other speakers expected at the event are Dr. Clement Isong, Chief Executive Officer of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Professor Wumi Iledare, Emeritus Professor of Petroleum Economics at Louisiana State University, and Mr. Olohungbo Jimoh, Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

The chairman of the occasion will be Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and MD/CEO of Geoplex Drillteq Ltd.

Ihechu stressed that the 2025 Press Week reflects NUJ-NAN Lagos Chapel’s dedication to national dialogue, collaboration, and professional excellence, promising a series of insightful and solution-driven events.