Energy Experts Highlight Solutions To Rising Fuel Prices

Energy experts yesterday said that strengthening local refining and enforcing domestic crude supply obligations could help stabilise fuel prices and shield the economy from external shocks.

The experts said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. They said this following the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from about N825 per litre to as high as N1,190 at some filling stations.

Checks by NAN across Lagos showed that petrol prices rose significantly at several outlets on Sunday, reflecting developments in the global oil market.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said rising crude oil prices remained the primary driver of the latest increase in domestic fuel prices.

“The main challenge here is crude oil price. “It is the most critical determinant of petroleum product prices, even for the Dangote Refinery, because the crude oil it uses is purchased at prevailing international market prices,” Yusuf said.

According to him, global crude oil prices recently surged from about 65 dollars per barrel to nearly 92 dollars per barrel within a short period, pushing up the cost of refined petroleum products worldwide.

He explained that crude oil, the primary raw material for refined petroleum products, directly influences the pricing structure of petrol and other derivatives. Yusuf noted that although the refinery is located in Nigeria, it still relies heavily on imported crude oil feedstock.