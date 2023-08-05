Energy Expert Urges Fg To Invest N1trn Subsidy Gains In Infrastructure

A retired Deputy Director of the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, yesterday advised the Federal Government to invest the over N1 trillion and other savings the government would make from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also called petrol on infrastructure and human capital development.

President Bola Tinubu during his last nationwide broadcast had said that the Federal Government of Nigeria had saved N1 trillion in the two months since the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Babalola in an interview with journalists in Lagos, advised the government to also invest part of the savings in funding low-interest rates through banks to small and medium-term enterprises and other creditable business ventures.

He said the government should stimulate the economy through spending on capital projects, transportation and the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas.

Babalola, who is a former Kwara State governorship aspirant, however, lauded the FG for having a rethink over its initial plan to provide 12 million poor Nigerians with monthly N8,000 cash gifts as palliative.

He advised the government not to distribute the money through cash to the people, adding that the beneficiaries will not pay back and may not use it for useful and economic purposes.