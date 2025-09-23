Energy Crisis: Stakeholders Chart Path To Oil Sector’s Growth

As the oil and gas sector wades through some challenges in the country, stakeholders have identified measures to remedy the situation in order to put the sector on the path of growth.

Speaking recently at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Business Mentorship Lecture Series, the stakeholders, including a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, gave direction to tackling the menace.

According to Kachikwu, Nigeria’s oil sector is currently in a web of internal weaknesses and external pressures. He stated that these challenges were not entirely new, but that their convergence in the last decade had significantly altered the sector’s trajectory.

He grouped them under six principal headwinds: financing constraints, competition, climate change and global energy transition; growing local markets, OPEC versus the United States rivalry, and security risks. Kachikwu, who was Minister of State between 2015 and 2019, stated that Nigeria overcoming these challenges required a clear vision, disciplined execution, and strong political will.

He added that Nigeria must undertake a series of bold reforms that can reposition the oil industry for sustainability and competitiveness. Kachikwu, also a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), opined that despite the challenges of recent years, Nigeria’s oil industry was experiencing a transformation in structure and ownership.

According to him, the emergence of domestic players has been one of the most significant developments, adding that local firms are becoming increasingly influential in the upstream sector. The petroleum expert said that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021 introduced a new governance architecture and noted that it created the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission under Section 4 of the Act and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority under part iv and section 29 of the Act.

“However, the rollout of the PIA has been inconsistent. Regulatory institutions are still finding their footing, and there are concerns about overlapping mandates and limited capacity. Political interference remains a risk, especially in licensing, project approvals, and fund disbursements.

“There have also been fiscal policy shifts that have discouraged investment. Issues such as multiple taxation, currency instability, and foreign exchange repatriation challenges have complicated operations for both local and international companies. Policy somersaults, including fuel subsidy return under a different name and ad hoc import restrictions, have further undermined investor confidence. “Nonetheless, opportunities remain.

The commissioning of the Dangote Refinery promises to reduce dependence on imported refined products and conserve foreign exchange. Gas infrastructure projects, including the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline, offer prospects for economic diversification and energy security,” he said, Kachukwu stated that the period from 2015 onward has been marked by production decline, revenue volatility, and new global challenges, adding that between 2017 and 2023, Nigeria’s oil production fell from over 2.1 million barrels per day to below 1.4 million.

He said: “In 2022, we failed to meet our OPEC quota for twelve consecutive months . Several interrelated factors contributed to this stagnation. First, pipeline vandalism and oil theft reached unprecedented levels. The Niger Delta region saw renewed militant activity, including attacks on major infrastructure by groups such as the Niger Delta Avengers.

Oil theft was estimated to cost the country over 2 billion dollars annually according to data from NEITI (Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative). “Second, the industry suffered from chronic underinvestment. Many international oil companies began to divest from Nigeria’s onshore assets, citing security risks, litigation threats, and environmental obligations.

These divestments created operational gaps that local companies were not immediately ready to fill. “Third, regulatory uncertainty created a difficult investment climate. For over a decade, the Petroleum Industry Bill faced repeated delays. Investors became reluctant to commit long-term capital in the absence of a clear legal and fiscal framework.

Although the Petroleum Industry Act was eventually signed into law in 2021, its delayed implementation left a legacy of distrust. “Fourth, infrastructure decay also played a major role. Many of Nigeria’s pipelines, flow stations, and terminals were more than 40 years old.

Poor maintenance led to frequent shutdowns, leakages, and losses. Refineries operated at less than 10 percent capacity for most of the period and were eventually shut down for rehabilitation. “Finally, the global transition to clean energy posed a structural threat. As the world moved toward renewables and net-zero emissions, fossil fuel projects came under intense scrutiny. Financial institutions began withdrawing funding from oil and gas projects.

Nigeria found itself in race against time to extract maximum value from its reserves before global demand declined significantly.” On its part, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission stated that Nigeria had achieved a rare energy milestone as gas flaring fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, and that daily gas production rose to 7.59 billion standard cubic feet per day (BSCFD).

It added that this simultaneous growth in output and decline in flaring underscored the Commission’s drive to boost production while advancing its 2030 zero-flare commitment. It explained in a statement that Nigeria’s gas industry had sustained steady growth over the past three years, with daily average production hitting 7.59 BSCFD in July 2025. It added that this marks an 8.58% increase compared to the 6.99 BSCFD recorded in the full year of 2024.

“The 7.59 BSCFD daily average also represents a 9.84 per cent increase from the 6.91 BSCFD posted in the full year of 2023, which shows a sustained rise in gas production. Despite an increase in production, the Commission also reported a continued reduction in gas flaring, which fell to 7.16 per cent in July 2025, down from 7.55 per cent in 2024 and 7.38 per cent in the corresponding period of 2023.

The reduction in gas flare was recorded despite the steady increase in gas production which reflects the Commission’s commitment to end routine gas flaring by 2030. “The Commission has embarked on gas reduction programmes like the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP). Other initiatives include developing a Decarbonisation and Sustainability Blueprint, promoting Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and integrating sustainability into project planning through the Upstream Petroleum Decarbonisation Template (UPDT).

“In terms of Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation (DGDO) performance, the sector delivered 72.5 per cent in July 2025, up from 71.8 per cent in June. Data from the Commission further shows that DGDO performance stood at 72.2 per cent in January, rose to 73.5% in February, dipped slightly to 70.8 per cent in March, before climbing again to 73.7 per cent and 73.0 per cent in April and May, respectively.”

It explained that on gas production by contract type, 63 per cent of output during the review period came from Marginal Sole Risk (formerly Marginal Fields), while Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) accounted for 24 per cent. Joint Venture (JV) contracts contributed 10 per cent, and Sole Risk (SR) operators delivered the remaining three per cent.

It added that gas utilisation data showed that, year-to-date as of July 2025, 35.88 per cent of production was channelled to export sales, 27.82 per cent was supplied to the domestic market, while 29.13 per cent was utilised for field and plant operations (own use).

Speaking in the same vein, the Executive Secretary, The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, stated that the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010, which established the Board, empowered it to develop local capacities and capabilities without comprising standards and to monitor and enforce compliance with the provisions of the aforesaid Act.