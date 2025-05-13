Energy Crisis: FG Plans Power Sector Overhaul

Share

The Federal Government has begun moves to initiate sweeping reforms to revitalise Nigeria’s electricity distribution sector, starting with a pilot overhaul of two underperforming Distribution Companies (DisCos).

The move follows a comprehensive assessment of systemic challenges plaguing the DisCos, including governance gaps, infrastructure deficits, and commercial inefficiencies.

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed the plan after a meeting with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which presented a roadmap titled, ‘Revamping of the Distribution Sector in Nigeria.’

These were contained in a statement yesterday by the Minister’s Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji. He stated that the pilot scheme, slated to commence between May and August 2024, will target one DisCo in the North and another in the South.

He added that it aims to demonstrate a replicable model for operational turnaround, combining internal restructuring, external expertise, and federal oversight to achieve rapid improvements in service delivery.

JICA’s proposal emphasizes reforming DisCos “from within” by integrating outside experts, strengthening leadership, and aligning government support with short-term results in pilot zones to lay the groundwork for longterm sector-wide transformation.

According to the statement, Adelabu stressed the urgency of the intervention. He said: “We can no longer fold our hands and watch the inadequacies of DisCos whose performances fall short of expectations.

This pilot is not optional—we will use regulatory authority to restructure underperforming DisCos and compel compliance if necessary.” He acknowledged persistent resistance to past reforms but vowed to address both universal challenges—such as vandalism and governance—and

