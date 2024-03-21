Energy Crisis: Aba Geometric Electricity Project Is A Good Start – Rep Member  

The lawmaker representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh has said the Aba Geometrics Electricity project is a good start that would further deepen the status of Aba as a trade and industrial zone.

He also said that the round-the-clock supply of electricity to the Aba Ring-fenced Area pioneered by an indigenous electricity firm, Geometrics Integrated Power, has continued to receive accolades amongst stakeholders over the feat of provision of steady electricity supply.

Hon. Ikwechegh also praised the Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti for keeping faith with the Geometrics project despite the numerous technical and legal hurdles that stood against its completion for almost 17 years.

The Lawmaker in a Press statement made available to journalists said Governor Otti’s support was key to the eventual actualization of the Geometrics dream.

According to him, “Even when Dr Alex Otti wasn’t yet a governor, he played a pivotal role at a point when he was still in the banking sector to ensure that the investors of the Geometrics Integrated Power project got the required financial support to carry on with the project at a time when all hopes of continuing with the project seem to have been lost”.

Ikwechegh said the round-the-clock power supply being enjoyed by Aba residents and its environs can be replicated across the country if those responsible for stable power supply exhibit a substantial level of tenacity and prudency in the utilization of funds as demonstrated by the Abia State government and Geometrics.

The Aba ring-fenced area was franchised to Geometrics by the federal government as far back as the year 2000. The area comprises nine local governments, which is more than half of the local government areas in Abia State.

After years of being bogged down by technical and legal disputes, the Aba integrated Power Plant built by Geometrics Integrated Power Ltd., owned by Prof Barth Nnaji, a former Minister of Power under former President Goodluck Jonathan, was recently commissioned by Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima

Since it came on stream, the commercial city of Aba and her surrounding communities now enjoy a constant 24-hour power supply, unlike the days of darkness and energy crisis that forced businesses and residents to either relocate or seek alternative energy sources.

Hon. Ikwechegh, whose passion and burning desire for the upliftment of the status of his Aba Constituents knows no bounds, also called on investors to take advantage of the fantastic job and sustainable developmental initiatives by Gov. Otti in the areas of improved security, electricity supply as well a conducive climate for businesses to invest in Abia State, stating further that the state is on its way to becoming the preferred destination hub for businesses in the South-East zone.

In addition, the Aba Rep member appealed to his constituents to continue the extension of the warm hospitality and protection that Aba, the Enyimba city, is noted for investors and visitors alike in order to create a further boost in the socio-economic life of residents of the city.