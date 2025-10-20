Energy Company Promotes Literacy, Donates School Kits To 300 Pupils In Lagos

In a show of corporate responsibility and community impact, Selai Gas Limited has launched the Selai School Initiative, a flagship back-to-school programme designed to support low-income pupils in Lagos State as schools resume for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The initiative, unveiled in the Agege area of Lagos, saw the energy company distribute essential learning materials, including exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers, erasers, and school bags, to 300 pupils drawn from primary and secondary schools within the community.

Speaking at the event, Head of Selai Community Programs, Mrs. Omolola Amadi, said the company’s intervention goes beyond material support, describing it as an investment in the confidence and potential of young learners.

“We believe that for children to thrive in the classroom, they need more than just tuition; they need the tools, the confidence, and the encouragement to excel. The Selai School Initiative is about investing in young minds, making sure every child is better prepared and more self-assured,” Amadi said.

The event also featured motivational and mentoring sessions aimed at inspiring the students to begin the new school year with renewed enthusiasm and purpose.

The Local educators and community members hailed the gesture as timely and impactful, especially in light of the economic challenges many families face.

The Head of State Universal Basic Education Board, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Mrs Florence Adegbuyi, commended Selai Gas for easing the financial strain on some parents.

“This is a timely intervention, as many parents struggle to provide all the required academic materials for their children. By stepping in, Selai Gas has not only reduced that burden but also sent a message to these children that their education matters,” she said.

According to the company’s CSR team, the Selai School Initiative forms part of Selai Gas’s broader mission to promote education and social development in underserved communities. The team also urged other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture, noting that sustained investment in education can significantly improve literacy rates and reduce school dropouts.

The company announced that the initiative will now be an annual programme, with plans already underway to expand its reach to more schools and communities across Lagos State in future editions.

Selai Gas Limited, known for its community-driven approach to energy service delivery, continues to integrate social development goals into its business model through programmes focused on education, health, and youth empowerment.