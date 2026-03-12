Energy Commissioner Inspects Installed Transformers In Kwara

The Kwara State Ministry of Energy has commenced the inspection of 34 transformers earlier procured and distributed across various communities in the state.

The Commissioner for Energy, Engr. AbdulAzeez Kola AbdulGaniy, disclosed this during an inspection and monitoring exercise of the ongoing installation of transformers across the state.

According to him, the exercise is part of the ministry’s commitment to ensuring that all installed transformers meet the required standards before they are energised for public use.

“You will recall that on January 24, 2026, the Kwara State Government commenced the installation of transformers across the state to improve electricity access in many communities,” the commissioner said.

During the inspection, the commissioner and his team visited several locations, including Baba Ode Halbash Bakery, opposite Osin Aremu, along Asadam Road in Ilorin West Local Government Area, where installation has been completed and is currently awaiting approval for energisation.

Other locations inspected included Orisunbare Phase 1 Community, off Egbejila Road; Caliphate Estate, Ilorin West, in the Lubcon Area; Mandate Area behind Western Reservoir, Ilorin West; and Nasara Filling Station Area, Sawmill Garage Area, in Ilorin South Local Government Area.

The team also inspected installations at Ojodu Community, Babaoko Ward, Ilorin West; Shao Community in Moro Local Government Area; Obate Emirate, Oke Andi, Kulende Area; Unity Estate Phase C Community, off Taoheed Road, Tanke; Mountain of Valley, behind Specialist Hospital; and Sabo-Oke Akintola Community, Sokoto Road, among others.

The commissioner was accompanied on the inspection by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Mr. Olaitan Afolabi; Acting Director, Electrical Engineering, Engr. Fisayo Dada; Acting Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Olawoye Olaolu; and other officials of the ministry.

The inspection exercise was aimed at ensuring proper installation, compliance with technical standards, and readiness for energisation to enhance electricity supply in the benefiting communities.