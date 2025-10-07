Energy: Bedeviled By Challenges Amid Growth

Though the last week to the country’s 65th Independence anniversary was turbulent in the downstream, the energy sector, generally, has witnessed some progress albeit many challenges and expected solutions, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Oil and gas sector

Efforts by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and his Gas counterpart, Senator Ekperikpe Ekpo and other stakeholders in the energy sector have yielded some positive developments. Nigeria’s petroleum imports have seen significant changes in 2024 and 2025, driven by Dangote Refinery’s increased production.

According to available data, the country spent about N15.4 trillion on fuel import in 2024, while in Q1 2024, petrol import cost the country N3.81 trillion. But Petrol imports dropped to N1.76 trillion in Q1 2025, a 54 per cent decrease from N3.81 trillion in Q1 2024, due to increased local refining capacity from the Dangote Refinery.

But in Q2 2025, Nigeria spent N2.376 trillion on petrol imports, a 34.92 per cent increase from N1.761 trillion in Q1 2024. Owing to increased domestic refining fueled mainly by the Dangote refinery in the first half of 2025, Nigeria imported 23.35 million barrels of US crude oil, nearly double the 11.69 million barrels imported in the same period of 2024.-

Crude oil imports surged to 5,665,602 metric tons in the first half of 2025, up 26.5 per cent from 4,478,413 metric tons in the same period of 2024. Dangote Refinery’s increased production has been driving Nigeria’s shift towards energy independence, with the refinery currently operating at 85 per cent of its 650,000 barrels per day capacity.

Acquisitions

Indigenous players in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have been actively acquiring assets from international oil companies (IOCs), leading to a significant shift in the industry’s landscape. This trend is driven by IOCs’ desire to divest from onshore and shallow-water assets, citing challenges such as oil theft, vandalism, and environmental concerns.

Key Players

Seplat Energy: Acquired ExxonMobil’s onshore oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta for $1.28 billion, making it one of the largest indigenous producers. Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, recently said the company plans to invest between $2.5 billion and $3 billion in Nigeria over the next five years.

He said: Under its 2026–2030 roadmap, Seplat has committed to deploying up to $3 billion in capital expenditure, largely directed at unlocking value from the ExxonMobil assets and driving production growth. The company expects to grow its working-interest production from about 134,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in mid-2025 to over 200,000 boepd by 2030.”

Oando: Acquired Eni’s NAOC assets for $783 million, increasing its participating interests in several key oil fields. Heirs Holdings: Paid $1.1 billion for a 45% stake in OML 17 and has ramped up oil production to 53,000 barrels per day. Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings: Acquired Shell’s onshore assets in Nigeria for $2.4 billion.

Eroton Exploration & Production Company: Acquired Shell’s 30 per cent interest in OML 18 for $737 million. Aiteo Group: Acquired OML 29 and the Nembe Creek pipeline for $2.562 billion.Pan Ocean Corporation Nigeria Limited: Acquired OML 24 for $900 million. There are signs of renewed interest and investment in the sector, with companies like Chevron committing significant investments.

Furthermore, 113 km portion of Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben Gas Pipeline has been commissioned and flowing about 300 mmscf/d of gas from the following gas producers:

Challenges

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is at a critical juncture as the country celebrates its 65th independence anniversary. Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, the sector faces numerous challenges that hinder its potential. Nigeria’s economy is heavily reliant on oil, which accounts for over 90 per cent of export earnings and around 70 per cent of government revenue. In addition, the country’s crude oil production has fluctuated, with recent figures showing a production level of around 1.7-1.83 million barrels per day.

Steel sector

Reports are awash that the federal government has been prioritizing the completion and commissioning of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State and National Iron Ore Mining Company, with a comprehensive technical and financial audit underway.

However, nothing substantial has been achieved concerning the functioning of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited valued at over $8 billion which was built on a 24,000 hectares (59,000 acres) site. Efforts by the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, and other concerned stakeholders to get the complex functional are still expected to delivery

positive result. The ASCL was incorporated in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari who began the project which was 84 per cent completed by the time of his removal from office in 1983. The steel mill reached 98 per cent completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility reportedly having been built.

The steel company was conceived to establish a metallurgical process plant alongside an engineering complex and various auxiliary facilities. It was also meant to generate important upstream and downstream industrial and economic activities that are critical to the diversification of the economy into an industrial one. But the company has remained moribund for decades and had yet to produce a single sheet of steel.

However, the sector has recorded some achievement as a $400 million investment has been attracted for a new steel plant, signaling confidence in the sector’s potential.

Solid mineral

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, after his assumption of office gave hopes for great improvement in the sector which is capable of achieving a quantum leap on revenue generation for the country. The ministry embarked on generating accurate and comprehensive data to attract local and international investors.

It is also developing a robust security architecture to reduce conflicts between operators and host communities so as to ensure a peaceful operating environment for licensed operators. Recently Alake announced that FG has revoked no fewer than 1,263 mineral licenses and that the affected licenses will be deleted from the portal of the Electronic Mining Cadastral system of the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office, (MCO).

He explained that the revoked 1,263 mineral licenses include 584 exploration licenses, 65 mining leases, 144 quarry licences, and 470 smallscale mining leases.

According to him, by opening up the areas formerly covered by these licenses, the revocation is expected to spur fresh applications by investors looking for fresh opportunities. He added that applied the law to keep speculators and unserious investors away from the mining sector so as to make way for diligent investors and grow the sector.

The minister said: “The era of obtaining licences and keeping them in drawers for the highest bidder while financially capable and industrious businessmen are complaining of access to good sites is over. The annual service fee is the minimum evidence that you are interested in mining. You don’t have to wait for us to revoke the license because the law allows you to return the license if you change your mind.”

The Director-General of the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office, (MCO) Engr Simon Nkom, gave a detail of the licenses revocation by FG. He said: “The latest revocation brings the total mineral titles revoked under the current administration to 3,794 including, 619 mineral titles revoked for defaulting in paying annual service fees and 912 for dormancy last year.”

Power Sector

There has been relatively some improvement in power services delivery although the major improvement in power services, as promised by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, promised Nigerians had yet to materialize. Incessant grid collapses had reduced though Nigeria experienced national black out on September 10, 2025.

However, this appears an improvement as the national grid collapses no fewer than 11 times in 2024. According to data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as of the second quarter of the year about 5.4 million electricity consumers In Nigeria were yet unmetered, while about half of electricity users in the country are still lacked accurate devices to track their consumption.

But the total number of active customers rose from 11.78 million in April to 11.82 million in June, those with meters rose from 6.27 million in April to 6.42 million accounting for a national metering rate from 53.63 per cent in April to 54.33 per cent by the end of June.

In terms of power generation, Nigeria’s power generation has seen significant fluctuations, but as of September 29, 2025, according to available data, the country achieved 5,148.34 megawatts, which is one of the highest figures recorded in 2025. This increase is attributed to improvements in gas supply to thermal power stations and the gradual stabilization of transmission infrastructure.

But the transmission and distribution infrastructure is still facing challenges, with significant losses due to technical and commercial inefficiencies. Despite progress, Nigeria’s power sector still faces challenges, including: Infrastructure deficits as aging infrastructure and inadequate maintenance have hindered electricity generation and distribution.

In addition, millions of Nigerians still lack access to reliable electricity, hindering economic growth and development. Nigeria is pushing for renewable energy integration, with solar projects scaling up and states asserting energy autonomy.

However, the sector still witnesses persistent challenges around gas supply and distribution inefficiencies which need to be addressed for sustained growth. The sector also requires significant investment to upgrade infrastructure and increase power generation capacity.

Reacting to the situation in power sector, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recently said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was already fixing the foundational structural issues that had limited growth the power sector over the years. He stated that the ongoing improvement in power supply is a tip of the iceberg , adding that there will be a substantial in the power sector in the future.

He promised that in the next few years, the sector would deliver far more improved service, such that there will be power supply serving every Nigerian home, household, businesses, institutions, and industries. He said: “Let me say that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Rome was not built in a day. And for you to build a solid building, there must be a very solid and reliable foundation.

The power sector had some serious foundational structural issues, which we have been able to correct with this administration. “The little improvement that you have seen is just a tip of the iceberg. You still witness major improvement in power supply.”

He stated that the administration inherited an average generation capacity of 4,100 megawatts (MW) in 2023 and raised it to 5,528 MW by the end of 2024. He said: “I can tell you authoritatively that by the end of 2024, we had a peak generation of 5,528 MW of power from 4,100 MW of plants. “And the reason for this is not far-fetched. We know that we added a new hydroelectric power dam, Zungeru, of 700 MW, and also there was a tremendous increase in the generation by other existing power generating companies, mainly hydro and thermal plants.”

APGC

The Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) warned that unless the Federal Government urgently implements coordinated reforms, the industry risks deeper deterioration with dire consequences for economic growth, investor confidence, and national development. This was contained in APGC’s goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the country’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The message was signed by APGC Chief Executive Officer, Joy Ogaji. Ogaji warned that the generation segment of the electricity value chain now stands at a “critical crossroads” due to mounting debts, operational challenges, and inadequate support.

She decried that generation companies are under enormous financial and operational pressure as according to her, debts owed to the GenCos have increased above N5 trillion, owing to the alleged Federal Government’s inability to settle subsidy payments, which gulped over N200 billion monthly. She lamented that gas producers—the lifeblood of thermal power plants—are increasingly diverting supply to other markets.

She said: “Without urgent, coordinated, and sustained action, the sector risks further deterioration, a situation that would have far-reaching implications for national development, economic stability, and investor confidence. “At 65, the reality is that the generation segment of the power value chain stands at critical crossroads. GenCos are under enormous financial and operational pressure.

“It is a time to acknowledge the resilience and determination that have kept us united despite daunting socio-economic and political challenges. As we commemorate this milestone, we honour the sacrifices of our heroes past who fought for our liberty and recommit ourselves to building a nation that truly delivers on the promise of independence.”

Few days to independence anniversary, the downstream sector was embroiled in crisis as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) and some other associations vehemently opposed the announced plan of the Dangote Refinery to deploy 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tankers to “enhance distribution network nationwide of petroleum products.”

Also the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN),not only halted gas supply to the refinery but also embarked on strike that paralysed the country, especially the downstream sector. However, the Federal Government later after series of meeting with the disputants announced that issues in contention had been addressed and normalcy should return.

Last Line

President Bola Tinubu in his assessment of the sector, during the 56th independence anniversary broadcast said: “Following the removal of the corrupt petroleum subsidy, we have freed up trillions of natural for targeted investment in the real economy and social programmes for the most vulnerable, as well as all tiers of government. “Oil production rebounded to 1.68 million barrels per day from barely one million in May 2023.

The increase occurred due to improved security, new investments, and better stakeholder management in the Niger Delta. Furthermore, the country has made notable advancements by refining PMS domestically for the first time in four decades. It has also established itself as the continent’s leading exporter of aviation fuel. “Coal mining recovered dramatically from a 22 per cent decline in Q1 to 57.5 per cent growth in Q2, becoming one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing sectors.

The solid mineral sector is now pivotal in our economy, encouraging value-added production of minerals extracted from our soil. “We do not have enough electricity to power our industries and homes today, or the resources to repair our deteriorating roads, build seaports, railroads, and international airports comparable to the best in the world, because we failed to make the necessary investments decades ago.”