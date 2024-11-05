‘Energy Bank Critical To Funding Infrastructure In Nigeria, Others’

Share

The Chief Executive, National Petroleum Authority, Ghana, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has said that the proposed $5 billion Africa Energy Bank is critical to funding energy infrastructure in Nigeria, Ghana and other participating African countries.

In an interview with New Telegraph, he stated that Africans should endeavour not rely on western financial institutions to fund their energy infrastructure. He stated that Africans should realise that the bank was pivotal to fund energy infrastructure that the continent needs for the development of their fuel resources.

The African Energy Bank (AEB) with headquarters in Nigeria was established on June 4, 2024, as a result of a partnership between the African ExportImport Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO).

The AEB aims to address the funding crisis in Africa’s oil and gas industry, caused by the global energy transition. APPO President is Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim while APPO has 18 member countries which are: Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Angola, Benin, South Africa, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, DR Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Namibia, Niger and Senegal.

The countries are part of APPO, which collaborated with Afreximbank to establish the AEB. While, at least, two member countries need to sign and ratify the Establishment Documents for the bank to officially begin operations, the AEB has been structured as an independent and supranational pan-African energy development bank with an initial $5 billion capital.

Abdul-Hamid, who has been instrumental in shaping Ghana’s energy sector policies and promoting sustainable development and whose leadership at NPA has focused on ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer protection, stated that African countries should adopt energy transition at their pace.

He noted that Africa contributed a maximum of four per cent to world energy pollution or fossil pollution while 96 per cent of energy pollution is from the developed world.

He wondered why some developed countries had engaged in oil exploration for many decades only to begin to champion the phasing out of fossil fuel when some African countries started to discover oil a few years ago. He urged all African countries to subscribe to the bank and make it a reality as they achieved African Continental Free trade Area (AfCFTA).

He said: “These our so-called western collaborators or development partners, or whatever they call it, to be honest with you, they are not going to be investing heavily in any African infrastructure.

All the things the Western world talks about helping Africa does not make sense. The only people who can help themselves are Africans themselves. “So I believe that the Africa Energy Bank is the critical thing we need for funding energy infrastructure in Africa.

The western world is talking about Energy transitioning. They are talking of cleaner energy and moving away from fossil fuel. “The truth of the matter is that they have been exploiting their fossil fuel resources for over 200 years. Many of us just began to discover and explore our fossil fuel resources.

Ghana began in 2011. Many countries are just discovering and yet you want us to abandon our resources under-ground and to tell us that they are not going to fund any energy infrastructure that is still going to utilize fossil fuel resources.

“Therefore it is through ourselves through the Energy Bank which is going to fund energy infrastructure that we need for developing our fuel resources. Let nobody get me wrong that I am saying that Africa should not move to cleaner energy.”

He added: “African should move, but we should move at our own pace and in line with the needs of our people. Afterall, we contribute only a maximum of 4% to world energy pollution and also fossil pollution. The rest of 96% is from the developed world.

So even if they alone were to transition immediately, the world would be a safe place. “Just as we have collaborated to make the African Continental Free Trade Zone a reality, I think that everybody should subscribe to the Africa Energy bank.

I mean: every country should contribute its quota of whatever initial capital that is needed to start the bank. Once we do that, I am sure that a lot of countries will benefit from the needed funding for building our energy infrastructure.” The NPA chief, who is a former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development in Ghana, said it was imperative for Africa to have unified petroleum specification.

He stated that Ghana would derive a lot of benefits when it starts lifting fuel from Dangote refinery. He explained that Ghana imported 100 per cent of fuel from Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

According to him, there will be a reduction in freight charges, insurance, port charges which he noted would reduce prices of petroleum products in Ghana. Abdul-Hamid said: “Fortunately for us, there is the African Refiners and Distributors Association which is an association of downstream operators, regulators, marketers etc.

Within ARDA itself, we are working with the African Union, first of all, to ensure that Africa has a unified petroleum specification. “Right now, for example, across Africa, there are different fuel specifications that the various African countries are using.

So if your fuel specification is different from mine, from Cote d’Ivoire, from Benin, it will be very difficult for us to collaborate across the market to ensure that all of us benefit from this international market.

