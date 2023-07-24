Energy Analyst: Nigeria may collapse over fuel price hike

An oil and gas analyst, Bala Zaka, has raised the alarm that Nigeria is on the wrong track and will collapse if nothing is done to address the skyrocketing pump price of petrol, inflation, as well as the attendant hardship on the people. He accused the government of being responsible for the hike in petrol prices, adding that Nigeria was on the wrong trajectory with regard to economic recovery and energy security.

He said it was shameful that Nigeria relied on importation of petrol even when the country has a weak currency. Zaka spoke on Arise TV monitored by New Telegraph yesterday. He stated that it was obvious that the removal of subsidy on petrol would lead to the devaluation of the naira. He warned that the next action may be the redenomination of the naira, stressing that this could lead to minting higher denominations such as N2,000, N5,000, N10,000 and eventual wiping out of lower ones.

He also warned that another thing that may happen is that Nigeria may be forced to open its borders and become a dumping ground. The analyst said that the government should have addressed the drain pipes in the administration of subsidy and smuggling, instead of removing the petrol subsidy. He noted that the removal had unleashed hardship and calamity on the people as well as incalculable losses on businesses. According to him, Nigeria is experiencing serious calamities in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He also pointed out that Nigeria did not have 15 active drilling rigs and so would not be able to meet up with its OPEC production quota. He said Nigeria would have an issue with production and would not be able to meet up with budget concerns and budget deficits. Acvording to him, “what we are experiencing in Nigeria did not exist in the Libyia of Mamman Ghadafi, and does not exist in Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Norway, and Qatar. Nigeria is a member of OPEC and a member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

“The entity responsible for petrol hikes is the government. As far as economic recovery and energy security are concerned, Nigeria is on the wrong trajectory. Nigeria is on the wrong track. And if we continue at this rate, the Nigerian economy will grind towards the cliff edge and will collapse into the valley. “ “I have been monitory the chronology of errors on the path of political and economic leaders. And when the errors became so many, I then started noticing the level of consistency in the errors/. After a while, the only conclusion I arrived at, was to graduate this error to deception.”