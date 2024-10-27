Energy Advocates, APC Group Write Tinubu Over Port Harcourt, Other Local Refineries

Share

…seeks probe over turn around maintenance contracts

The Energy Reforms Advocates (ERA) and the APC Youth Vanguard for Change (APCYVC) have urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate why the Port Harcourt refinery and other local refineries were yet to commence operations.

The groups also expressed concern over the $2.9 billion approved in 2021 for the rehabilitation of the refineries, which have remained non-functional despite consistent assurances

A letter signed by ERA Convener, Opialu Fabian and APCYVC Convener, Ezewanka Ugochukwu and addressed to Tinubu, lamented the continuous state of decay within Nigeria’s petroleum sector

The letter which was issued on Sunday in Abuja regretted that the decay in the sector as a result of the persistent failures of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), has led to economic sabotage, health hazards, and environmental risks due to the importation of adulterated fuel.

While criticizing the repeated promises and prolonged inaction of the NNPCL, the groups questioned the utilization of the funds allocated for refinery rehabilitation especially the billions spent on maintenance for over 25 years for refineries that have yielded little to no fuel production.

The letter partly reads: “Your Excellency, we are witnessing a dire situation. Despite the approval of $2.9 billion in 2021 for the rehabilitation of these vital refineries, they remain non-functional. NNPCL has repeatedly assured Nigerians that these facilities would soon become operational, yet these assurances have failed to translate into reality.

“The refineries stand dormant, while Nigeria, an oil giant and Africa’s largest oil producer, finds itself dependent on foreign countries to meet its domestic fuel needs. The consistent promises and prolonged inaction serve not only as a betrayal of trust but as a profound reflection of a systemic failure within the leadership of the NNPCL.

“The ongoing importation of adulterated fuel represents an insult to Nigeria’s position as a leading crude oil producer. This cycle of imported substandard fuel undermines the health, safety, and economic stability of our citizens. The consumption of such fuel has led to health hazards, poses a risk to vehicles, and has severe implications for agricultural machinery. Nigerian citizens, meanwhile, pay a premium price for this subpar fuel, which contributes to rising inflation and daily hardships.

“It is unacceptable that as one of the top oil-producing nations in the world, Nigeria is forced into a position where it has no choice but to rely on imported petroleum products to meet domestic demand.

“This prolonged reliance on imports has placed a significant strain on the nation’s foreign reserves, while a small, corrupt few reap immense profits. The corruption within this system is so deep-seated that these vested interests seem to actively oppose any attempt to rehabilitate our refineries.

“At the centre of this issue lies the leadership of NNPCL, which appears either incapable or unwilling to fulfil its mandate. Mr Mele Kyari, as the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, must be held accountable for these failures.

“The importation of adulterated fuel goes beyond economic implications; it endangers the lives of Nigerian citizens and the environment. Vehicles, agricultural equipment, and power generators are all at risk of serious damage from this substandard fuel.

“The time has come for systemic reform. The root causes of these challenges are multi-faceted, encompassing institutional corruption, regulatory weaknesses, and a pervasive culture of unaccountability. We propose the following actions as immediate steps toward a lasting solution:

”Mr. President, as Nigeria seeks to redefine its path towards sustainable economic growth, self-sufficiency, and a better future for its citizens, there can be no compromise on energy security. We implore Your Excellency to take swift and decisive action to address these longstanding failures.”

Share

Please follow and like us: