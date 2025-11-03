Enekwechi Leads Nigeria’s Contingent To Islamic Solidarity Games

Nigeria’s athletics team for the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games has been unveiled with African champion and Commonwealth Games medallist Chukwuebuka Enekwechi leading a 25-athlete contingent determined to make a strong statement in Saudi Arabia, New Telegraph reports.

The Games, officially the sixth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, will be staged from November 7 to 21 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium, a 22,000-capacity venue set to host some of the continent’s finest athletes.

Organised by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association, the event marks a return to its regular four-year cycle after the 2021 edition in Konya, Turkey, was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Nigeria has a modest record in athletics at the Islamic Solidarity Games, having won three silver and one bronze medal in 2017, the only edition where it reached the podium in track and field. Overall, Nigeria has won 11 medals in the Games’ history across various sports.

Enekwechi, Africa record holder, is expected to spearhead Nigeria’s medal charge.

The shot put specialist, known for his consistency at continental and international levels, will be joined in the throws by Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons, a two-time African champion and Commonwealth gold medallist, who also holds the African record in the women’s discus throw.

Their experience and leadership will be central to a team that blends youth and experience across multiple disciplines.

Among the men, Nigeria’s sprinting strength remains evident. Olympic finalist Enoch Adegoke headlines a strong cast of sprinters that includes Chidera Ezeakor, James Emmanuel, and Caleb John in the 100 and 200m, while Ezekiel Asuquo, David Akhalu and Gafari Badmus will feature prominently in the 400m.

Afoke Oshasha adds versatility with his long jump and sprint entries, and Wisdom Great Musa will contest the 110m hurdles. Samuel Kure’s javelin throw completes the male contingent, giving Nigeria balance across track and field events.

On the women’s side, Anita Enaruna and Chioma Nweke will lead the sprint unit, supported by Iyanuoluwa Bada and Oluebube Ezechukwu, all entered in the short sprints. In the middle-distance, Comfort James will compete in the 800m, while veteran Patience Okon George, one of Nigeria’s most reliable quarter-milers, will feature in the 400m.

In the field events, Divine Oladipo joins Enekwechi in the shot put, while Oyesade Olatoye returns in the hammer throw after previous continental success. Victoria Kparika, a three-time national champion, will aim for gold in the javelin, alongside Temitope Ademola in the long jump.

Discus specialist Obiageri Amaechi will provide further depth in the throws, joined by the seasoned Onyekwere-Lyons and Maria Omokwe.

Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, emphasised that Nigeria’s participation in the Games is part of a broader development plan aimed at strengthening the nation’s Olympic readiness ahead of Los Angeles 2028 after failure at the previous Olympic Games.

“It’s part of our National Sports Commission’s strategic planning for the Olympics,” Olopade said.