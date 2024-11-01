Ene Obi Urges Wike, Fubara To Reconcile Amid Rivers Crisis

Mrs Ene Obi who pleaded with Wike while speaking on Arise TV on Thursday said the time had come for the Minister and Governor Siminalaya Fubara to repent.

The human rights activist regretted that politicians in Rivers State have failed to maximize the potential of the state because of politics.

She said, “I think the citizens need to call them out. I think we are tired of it. Governor Fubara and Minister Wike, they are not the only Nigerians. Even on the day that they were holding the Rivers election, there were many other elections that were going on, but Rivers was the torn in the flesh of everybody.

“They need to end this up. They need to give up. They are not more citizens than the other citizens.

“I think we need to call the two of them, especially Nyesom Wike himself. He has left the state. He should leave the state alone. Many of the governors that have gone before, Godfathers, many of them still have a hold.

“I remember one of the governors, they were quarreling that I want to give you this percentage, but you are insisting on this percentage of the government allocation and all of that.

“Looting the economy, looting the treasury, money that should go to the poor people is going to the hands of a lot of people, and as long as you cannot protect the many, as long as the many millions of Nigerians that you cannot protect them,” Mrs. Obi said.