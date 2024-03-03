Endy Blueshirt: Grammy Awards Overrated

Ndubuisi David Chukwuemeka, otherwise known as Endy Blueshirt, is a fast-rising Malaysia-based Nigerian singer. His new singles ‘Malay Burger’ and ‘Hold Something’ are fast becoming favourites of DJs in Nigerian radio stations and beyond. In this interview with LADESOPE LADELOKUN, the techie-cum-singer talks about his challenges as a singer in a foreign country, his dreams, the idolization of the Grammy Awards and more

Like many young Nigerians today, you joined the ‘japa’ train 12 years ago when it was not this popular. What informed your decision then?

I left in search of greener pastures and also to study further. Here, in Malaysia, I’m currently running a master’s degree programme in Information Technology. That’s my field right from time but music is my passion. Currently, I have two businesses running. I have work permit and residence permit. I export clothing to Nigeria. I also do my entertainment business, which I do not joke with.

At what point did you fully embrace your passion?

What led me into music was my passion first. Sometimes, I would be alone. I would just compose songs, write them down on a piece of paper. Then, we didn’t have a platform to save on a notepad. It was after I travelled that I had the opportunity of meeting like minds. That was when I came out fully to embrace my passion.

What would you call your brand of music?

I would simply call it afrobeats.

The acceptance of Nigerian music across the world is phenomenal. How would you describe the afrobeats revolution?

It is really taking over the world because I started with doing hiphop. I later switched to afrobeats proper because I can see that that would swell my fan base. I started with a different genre of music. At a point, I had to switch to afrobeats. Afrobeats is taking over the world. Even though entertainment is not fully embraced here in Malaysia, we still try to push. The people are really accepting our brand of music.

What are your most difficult challenges as a Nigerian singer in a foreign country?

What I see over here is if you are doing well as an artiste, there are opportunities for you because there are lots of record labels that will sign you and promote you and in a short while, you will rise to limelight. The encouragement is there. Even as an independent artiste, I also get some encouragement. Though, I’m not signed to any record label because of ethnicity and other challenges because I’m from a different continent entirely. In Nigeria, the opportunities are there also. If a record label signs you in Malaysia, you find it very difficult to go to shows but they might not even sign you be- cause of your language. Most times, they prefer that you sing in their local language. It is very difficult for a record label to sign a foreigner here. You must work on yourself. When you’re well known, then you don’t need a record label. If you have a good team, a good manager, you can have your own record label and do your thing.

People like Dbanj, Tiwa Savage were once based outside Nigeria before they grew big in Nigeria. Are you planning to toe the same path anytime soon?

Like I said earlier on, the entertainment world here is limited because of the laws and the things happening here. So, for me to enlarge my coast to break boundaries, I have a plan to return to Nigeria in the nearest future. I have been able to come down to do some preparations. I was in Nigeria in August last year. It was then I did a single with Rapstar Shizle. This was a step I took to break into the Nigerian market.

How big would you say is the Nigerian music in Malaysia?

It’s very big here. Most clubs, most event centres you go to, the DJs must play Nigerian music. Even the audience like to have a feel of Nigerian songs. You hear songs by Davido, Asake, Kizz Daniel. Malaysia is a Muslim country. They don’t really club. But here in Malaysia, we have people from other nations. So, people find their way to clubs. Some of them can sing our songs word for word. Most of the artistes trending in Nigeria are also trending here.

Who are the biggest Nigerian musicians in Malaysia?

For now, we have few guys, who have focused on what they are doing. Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Flavour and most of the artistes that are trending in Nigeria are also recognized here. The online stage is global. You can stay wherever you are and know what’s going on around the globe.

Who are the people you look up to in the music industry?

For me, right from time, I’ve been a fan of Craig David, Justin Bieber, Chris Brown. In Nigeria, I admire Davido. I said Davido because in the last 10 years, I’ve known Davido to be steadfast in his game. He is committed to his career. He is someone I have so many things to learn from.Unlike other artists that will just evolve under the space of two, three years that fade away,he is kind of calculative and knows how to make things happen musically. You have new singles out. Tell us about your forthcoming album I’m still working on my album but currently, I’ve been dropping singles and following up with music videos, so as to promote myself as an artiste. When it’s time, I will drop my album officially. I’m still working on my album. It’s not what you just wake up and drop. It takes time, it’s like a project. You have to take your time to organize things and make things happen. I currently have six tracks. Before the end of the year, I will get the album done.

Your favourite track from your newly released songs?

I don’t really have a favourite track. I do every song like it’s my last song I want to release. My happiness is that I get better with every track. I do all my songs with passion. I put in my energy and my all into every track.

Are you signed to any record label?

Currently, I don’t have a record label that has signed me .I’m an independent artiste working under Blueville Entertainment.

What is your biggest dream as a singer?

My biggest dream is to be on the big stage performing. If you’re an artist, performing on the big stage makes you feel important and accepted.

What’s your take on reports on the involvement of Nigerians in illicit drug trade in Malaysia?

In every rumour, there is an atom of truth. In Malaysia, we have lots of Nigerians there. But if few are doing illegal businesses, you won’t say all are into it. The problem here is when few are caught, it is generalized that Nigerians in Malaysia are doing drugs. The country itself has been nice with their new laws. Even Nigerians now work,get jobs after their studies.

The loss of Nigerian artistes at the last Grammy Awards sparked uproar. Would you say it is justified?

The message it sends to me is that you don’t have to wait for the Grammys to certify you before you know you are doing well. Grammys should not be a yardstick to measure how well you’re doing as an artist or your strength.We made Grammys the biggest award because we idolize it. There are other awards that can be won. We have made the Grammys the biggest by the way we have assumed it to be. If in the future I’m being nominated, it will be my pleasure. Like I said, let it not be that without the Grammys, you won’t be satisfied that you’re good. If you’re nominated and you win, it is a plus for your career. Not winning it doesn’t mean you’re not good.