ENDURANCE OJOKOLO: RIVALRY BETWEEN FOREIGN AND HOME-BASED ATHLETES IS BACK

A former international and one of the current sprint coaches of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Endurance Ojokolo in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Ghana after the completion of the 13th African Games where Nigeria won the 4x100m relay for men and women said it was a thing of joy to beat Ghana to the gold medal to avenge past defeats. Excerpts:

It was a total sweep for the Team Nigeria’s relay teams at the last African Games in Ghana, with Nigeria winning both the men and women 4x100m race, how does it feel for you as a coach?

I feel very happy, and especially this kind of achievement that we have been longing for when it comes to the relay, Nigeria has been longing to be in this position that we are in right now and I’m happy because in a way, it boosts my confidence more as a coach. Although, I’m not the only one that did the job, I did the job with my other colleague, Coach Deji Aliu, and the athletes as well were great, they were cooperative, we worked together as a team and I think since I’ve been in Team Nigeria as a coach, this is the first time I actually see the athletes working together and really being passionate and desiring to get the results needed, going so hard for what they wanted and getting it. We went out there and we got what we trained for, what we deserved.

Do you think the team can do better than this?

I know we can do better than this. I want to see more of this glory, celebrations. I know we can do more than what we did here at the African Games. All I’m praying for is that if we are privileged to be together as a team because we still have a lot of sprinters that are running fast right now in America, I’m just praying that if the government can release funds for us as soon as possible so that we can all be in the same place, train together and be able to work together. With what we have now, I smell an Olympic Games final. We can make it to the finals in Paris.

In 2003 when Nigeria hosted the games, while you are part of the relay team that won the women 4x100m, your colleague, Coach Deji Aliu, lost out to Ghana alongside others in the men’s 4x100m. How does it feel winning against Ghana right in front of their people?

When it comes to relay especially the men’s relay, it has been very competitive event for Ghanaians and Nigerians. It has been a war that we have been battling for over 20 years now and Ghanaians always take it and count scores when they run faster than us. They brought it on. Actually, we were determined not just to run the qualification standard but also to beat Ghana. That was their goal as well but at the end of the day the strongest team won. I guess we are the strongest team. Do you think Nigeria stands a chance at the World Relays and Olympic Games? We are the African giants and nothing is shaking us. I believe like I said before we are going to do great. It’s just a matter of getting the athletes together in one place, try to be cooperative, we need to put other sentiments aside and work together as a team and as coaches I believe that by the time we get to the World Relays we will run faster than what we ran in Ghana. I believe the team can do better. We can go back and be in the scene again. As an athlete I miss that. As a coach, I miss that and I’m going to represent my country there. Nigeria is my country and I love Nigeria and I’m proud to be a Nigerian. Things like this is what brings us together. It’s what keeps the nation together… celebrating no matter how difficult things are. During the last African Games, Nigerians were on cloud nine and I pray that when we go to the Olympics and the World Relays, we will be able to give Nigerians these same smiles, celebrations and happiness again.

The home-based athletes showed class in Ghana with the likes of Olayinka Olajide winning three medals – gold, silver and bronze medals. With their performance and what the foreign-based are doing at the moment, as a coach, do you see yourself having selection dilemma?

Probably yes or no. One thing I’m going to tell you, everybody is important in the team. They all did a good job. I want to say kudos to these athletes and their coaches as they have done great work making them to be available for us to use. They were in Ghana to represent Nigeria and they also represented themselves. They came to the African Games to represent their coaches and kudos to them. We are not going to sideline them. Definitely they are going to be part of the team, these boys are very hungry, very determined to work and the foreign-based athletes just started competing and they are really doing well, also looking at the ones back in Nigeria, I think that these boys are also hungry as well. You can never tell. We have a couple of competitions in the next few weeks or so and these boys you will be surprised what they will come out and do well on the tracks.

All eyes were on Consider Ekanem after what he achieved at the start of the year, what do you think happened?

I know this competition was very traumatizing for Consider but I think that it’s the scene, I don’t think he has competed in such a big scene before so I think he was overwhelmed. I expected more from him from what we were doing in training I would put my money on Nigeria to win the 100m but I think sometimes stage fright can affect someone, and I feel that’s what affected him. Now everything has come together for him. He knows how to handle himself in the big scene now and that is somebody we should look out for. Consider and Israel Okon. We should really look out for them. I know they are so many more Nigerians out there that we don’t even know what will happen by the time we do another trial. We don’t know who is going to come up. We are so blessed, talented and I don’t think we are going to sideline them.

So, are you saying all of them are part of the team?

They are always going to be part of the team because when it comes to the relays, you don’t need four people, you need eight people just like if we had based our hope on the first four, Fakorede wouldn’t have run the semis. Itsekiri said he can’t run the semifinals because he was tired after taking part in the 100m, we have everyone and we decided to call on Fakorede. Every one of them matters, by the time we got to Itsekiri and he said he was tired and can someone else do it, we knew that’s not a threat, we had a replacement for him straight up. When he was needed in the final, we brought him in and you see what happened. He got the job done and glory be to God for that.

Tell us how it was during your days especially the competition between the foreign-based and the home-based?

The competition was always fierce and that’s what is coming now. During my days I remember when we were home-based athletes and the foreign-based athletes were coming and we were always saying let them come, we are waiting for them. Home-based were very competitive then and we were running same times with the foreign-based athletes. For the past years before now you will see that it’s just about the foreign-based athletes because the home-based were not actually running fast but now they are doing well like we used to do in our days. In our days in the finals, you might see six foreign-based athletes and two home-based athletes and sometimes it’s equal. I think that’s what we have right now. I believe even the foreign-based right now, their legs are shaking hearing times that they are dropping back home. I think they also are doing their best to ensure that they stand up to the competition that is ahead of them with the home-based athletes.

You are part of same national team alongside Coach Deji Aliu in those days, would you say the relationship those days is helping the two of you now?

It does a lot because we tried to reflect on past competitions, what we did, how we did it, how we got there because so many times when we were coaching these athletes, we had to use ourselves as examples. He was doing that a lot and talking about the time he went to a competition and he was the last person to qualify and there was no hope and even when they didn’t count that he was going to get the medal, he ended up even winning the gold. Our past is always reflecting. It’s also nice to also work with someone that you know what they are doing and they have been there, done it, seen it and they are also an Olympic medalist