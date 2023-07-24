EndSARS Massacre: Shehu Sani Reflects On Lingering Impact

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has expressed regret over the tragic deaths that occurred during the EndSARS rally.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has previously denied conducting a mass burial for victims of the EndSARS. massacre.

The former lawmakers described the tragic episode on Twitter and claimed that those killed during it would continue to haunt the nation and linger over the skies.

New Telegraph learnt that Sani also claimed that in 2015 over a thousand members belonging to an Islamic Movement were murdered in Zaria under the orders of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai.

He stated that the masses were encouraged to step on the bodies of the victims.

Sani wrote, “In 2015, over a thousand members of the Islamic Movement were massacred in Zaria on the orders of the then military COAS and publicly supported by the then Governor of Kaduna State.

“The general public were encouraged through hateful propaganda to march and dance on the corpses of the victims and search for anything valuable in their pockets.

“The bullet-riddled and charred remains of the victims including women and children were reportedly buried in mass graves in Kaduna state. Their offence was simply that they ‘blocked the road against the Army chief.

“The killing of the 103 EndSARS protesters in Lagos is one of the hidden atrocities of the Buhari era. The spirits of those murdered whether for ‘blocking’ the road in Zaria or ‘blocking’ the Lekki gate will continue to haunt this country and hang over its skies.”

