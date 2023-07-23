EndSARS: Lagos Confirms Mass Burial Of Victims, None From Lekki

The Lagos State Government on Sunday confirmed that the 103 bodies that were prepared for mass burial after the #EndSARS protest in 2020 were not from the Lekki tollgate.

The state government who made this known in a statement by the permanent secretary in the ministry of health Olusegun Ogboye claimed the bodies were picked up from different parts of Lagos like Ikeja, Ajah, Isolo, Ikorodu, etc.

The statement also cited the jailbreak that happened at Ikoyi Prison and insisted no bodies were retrieved from the Lekki tollgate.

The statement partly reads: “For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State.

“There was also a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, no body was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident. “