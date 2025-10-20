EndSARS: Falz Vows To Keep Victims’ Stories Alive

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has once again paid tribute to the victims of the October 20, 2020 Lekki Toll Gate shooting, pledging to keep their memories alive despite alleged attempts to erase the incident from history.

In an emotional post shared on his verified Instagram page on Monday, Falz described the victims as “incredibly brave ones who laid down their lives for our cause.”

He vowed to continue telling their story to anyone willing to listen, saying the tragic event represented an indelible mark on Nigeria’s struggle for justice and accountability.

“No matter how much they try to erase the records or deny what we witnessed, they cannot demean the immeasurable sacrifice of our heroes,” Falz wrote.

“The ones that were gruesomely slain at the Lekki Toll Gate by zombies executing orders from some tone-deaf, power-hungry cowards.”

The multi-award-winning artist, who has been one of the most outspoken voices during and after the #EndSARS protests, also praised the resilience of Nigerian youths who stood up against police brutality and bad governance.

He described the victims of the shooting as “real soldiers that remained immovable in the face of injustice”, adding that their courage had redefined bravery for a generation.

“We will continue to remember them and make sacred the day of their sacrifice,” he said.

October 20, 2020, remains a day in Nigeria’s history, when security forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Despite denials and controversy surrounding the incident, many Nigerians continue to commemorate the anniversary as a symbol of resistance and the fight for justice.