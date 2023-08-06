Endsars: Echoes Of Justice From Valley Of Death

More than two years after EndSARS protests across Nigeria, the circumstances surrounding the deaths of scores of the victims are still steeped in controversy. With a leaked memo revealing 103 ‘unclaimed’ corpses being prepared for mass burial in Lagos State, fresh calls for justice for victims have been elicited. LADESOPE LADELOKUN chronicles the reasons for trust deficit between state actors and concerned Nigerians on the matter

When a leaked memo from the Public Procurement Agency of the Lagos State government surfaced online, it once again exhumed the ghosts of agitation for justice as netizens once again flooded memories with the gory images of #ENDSARS protests. That was just as it was another opportunity for some Nigerians to dismiss reports of wrongdoing.

“Is this for real or another fake news?

These were some of the comments by social media users that greeted the said leaked memo addressed to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, indicating that the state government approved N61,285,000 for the mass burial of 103 persons. Deemed in some quarters as the largest youth-led protests in the history of Nigeria, thousands of young Nigerians took to the streets to protest police harassment, extrajudicial killings, and the complete disbandment of the SARS(Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit.

However, what began as peaceful protests took a new turn with reports of protesters being shot at by soldiers at one of the rallying points of the protests – the Lekki toll gate. With the leaked memo that went viral on- line, a debate has once again been stirred about the actual number of casualties during the protests. Since 2020, when the protests against police brutality erupted across Nigeria, reports indicate that the Lagos Government and the Federal Government have consistently denied any massacre during the EndSARS protests.

In fact, the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture,Lai Mohammed, had insisted that there was no massacre at the Lekki toll gate, describing the incident as the ”first massacre in the world without blood or bodies” as he challenged Nigerians to show evidence of anyone killed at the Lekki toll gate in response to a CNN investigative report that stated that protesters were indeed massacred. Mohammed further dismissed the report as a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organisation.

A peep into Lagos judicial panel report

Following the dust raised by reports of shootings and deaths at the Lekki toll gate, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution at the Lagos Court of Arbitration led by Justice Doris Okuwobi to unravel the truth about claims of atrocious acts allegedly committed by security agents at the toll gate.

In its report, the panel accused the Nigerian Army officers of shooting and killing unarmed, “helpless and defenseless protesters, without provocation or justification, while they were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the national anthem and the manner of assault and killing could in context be described as a massacre.”

It further revealed that the conduct of the Nigerian Army was exacerbated by its refusal to allow ambulances render medical assistance to victims, who required such assistance, noting that the Army was also found not to have adhered to its own Rules of Engagement. In a 309-page report titled, ‘Report of Lekki Incident Investigation Of October 20 2020’, the panel found that at least 48 protesters were either killed or injured by soldiers and police.

Also, in page 295 of the report, the panel stated that: “It was alleged and corroborated that the soldiers had their vans parked at the Lekki Toll Gate and removed as many bodies and corpses of the fallen protesters, which they took away with their vans.”

SARS’ fall from grace to grass

Originally formed in 1992, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), reports say, had gained notoriety for widespread human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention and extortion. Designed to operate independently and surreptitiously to conquer armed robbers, a Superintendent of Police, Simeon Danladi Midenda, was said to have been mandated to form the special police unit in 1992.

Speaking with a national newspaper in 2017 on why SARS recorded successes at inception, Miden- da said that the secret behind the successes of the original SARS was its facelessness and its mode of operation. “We operated in plain clothes and used plain vehicles that could not be associated with security or any government agency,” he added After its establishment in 1992, SARS, it was gathered, operated in Lagos for 10 straight years until its spread to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja.

Meanwhile, over time, concerns were rife about its operations as it allegedly veered off its original mandates as SARS officers reportedly arrested, detained young people with laptops, labelling them online fraudsters and demanding humongous bail fees, among other tales of abuse of power. Citing examples of police brutality it linked to SARS officers, the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), said two university students, Bola Afilaka and Ayodele Adejuyibe, were shot and killed after Afilaka refused to stop his car at a checkpoint in 1995.

It also added that,in 1999, a man died in SARS’ custody after days of interrogation and abuse from officers, who accused him of stealing a car. Also, in 2016, Amnesty International, said it found 130 detainees living in overcrowded cells and they were being regularly subjected to methods of torture, including but not limited to hanging, starvation, beating and mock execution during a visit to one of the SARS detention centres in Abuja, which it said was in a disused abattoir.

Meanwhile, Nigerians would not let the activities of the now disbanded unit lie without a fight. From online advocacy to street protests,they expressed their anger. But the anger of Nigerians snowballed into a nationwide protest(#ENDSARS protests) in October 2020 after a SARS officer allegedly shot a young man in Delta State. Hence, the call for its disbandment.

‘Not a single person came to claim corpse’

In response to the hue and cry triggered by the aforementioned leaked memo, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, explained in a statement that none of the dead bodies prepared for mass burial came from the Lekki tollgate.

“For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State, including a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged.

For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident,” the statement read in part. On efforts made by the state government to get families of victims to claim the corpses deposited in state-owned morgues, the statement added: “In the aftermath of the #End- SARS violence, the office of the Chief Coroner invited members of the public through public adverts and announcements, who had lost loved ones or whose relatives had been declared missing between 19th and 27th October 2020 from various clashes as mentioned above, to contact the department of Pathology and Forensic Medicine of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) to help with identification of these casualties deposited in State-owned morgues.

“Relatives were to undergo DNA tests for identification purposes. It is important to state categorically that nobody responded to claim any of the bodies.However, after almost three years, the bodies remain unclaimed, adding to the congestion of the morgues.

This spurred the need to decongest the morgues – a procedure that follows very careful medical and legal guidelines in the event that a relative may still turn up to claim a lost relative years after the incident.” It noted that the decongestion of public morgues was a periodic and regular exercise approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to free up space in mortuaries that have a large number of unclaimed bodies.

Meanwhile, on June 6, 2021, John Obafunwa, consultant pathologist to the state government, told the #EndSARS judicial panel that, of a total of 99 bodies examined for autopsy, three lifeless bodies were picked from Lekki, noting that the remaining bodies were received from other parts of the state, including Surulere, Ikorodu, Ajah, and Fagba, among others.

Families dropped DNA samples,Lagos did nothing – EndSARS Frontliner, Rinu Oduala

An EndSARS frontliner,Rinu Oduala, has debunked the claim by the Lagos State government that none of the families of the 103 victims prepared for mass burial came to claim them. According to her, the Lagos State governor only played on the feelings of the grieving families.

Specifically, the activist mentioned the name of a victim, Pelumi Onifade, whose mother allegedly submitted DNA samples but got abandoned and left in the dark. Oduala, on her verified Twitter handle,@ SavvyRinu, wrote: “Families of #EndSARS victims killed by the police forces showed up, looking for the bodies of their loved ones, including Pelumi Onifade’s mother.

“They were asked to drop DNA samples. They dropped. Lagos State government never did any DNA test for the samples collected. “They played on the feelings of the grieving families, abandoned the samples and left them in the dark.Now Sanwo Olu wants to conduct mass burial.”

See some reactions to her tweet below:

@alaholy wrote: “Shots were fired at Lekki tollgate but dead bodies were gathered in Ketu and other places. What a smart move by Lagos state government.”

@King_Inspires wrote:”This is pathetic! What a world are we living in?”

@sanctionman_wrote : “The handwriting is so glaring. They released the bodies at this crucial moment to remind us the fate awaiting us if we stage another protests. The justices are in dilemma; they’re being compelled to subvert the will of the people, WOULD THEY?” @Omobomi45 wrote:”They had corpses specifically marked as Endsars corpses.

If any relatives had shown up at the morgues, chances are that they would be shown different set of bodies to prove no- body died.No relatives came forward, nobody died.” @AderiyeAdeola1 wrote:”the question I feel like asking God is..” can I know my offence” so, that I will know where to start my prayer point.

Nigeria is not in this world.” @smutchay wrote :”From total denial to gradual acceptance. From nobody was killed to 103 bodies suddenly appearance for “mass burial”.” @El_KasaNemere wrote:”There has to be a proper investigation and autopsy by an independent body. A lot of inconsistencies.”

@nhoma_t wrote:”Can’t a lawyer go court and get an injunction barring @LASG from burying the bodies until independent investigations are carried out to ascertain the bodies?”

Sanwo-Olu insincere,not forthright – Inibehe Effiong

For lawyer and human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, the failure to locate the families of the victims more two years after the incident portrays the Lagos State government as lacking in capacity to care for its people. “Again, it brings to the fore, the insincerity of the Lagos State government on the matter.

The government has been playing hide and seek regarding the number of fatalities that were recorded during the EndSARS protests. Whether from the Lekki toll gate or other places, Governor Sanwo-Olu has not been forthright on this matter. If the government claims it cannot trace the families of those who died, that’s an indictment on the government.

It means the government lacks the capacity to care for its people. It means the government cannot establish the identity of the people that are resident in the state,” he told Sunday Telegraph Reacting to the claim that some of the victims died as a result of a jailbreak ,the activist said it was an argument that cannot stand scrutiny. “The one I find more embarrassing is the very ridiculous claim that some of the victims must have been killed during an attempted jail break.

I find that very embarrassing. As someone who spent a month in a correctional centre, I do know that everyone in a correctional centre is identifiable. There is no single person that will spend a night in the correctional centre without his identity being established. It’s not possible.

If all the names are people who were killed during the EndSARS protest but not at Lekki toll gate like they are claiming, it also raises questions: What has happened to those who killed them?Were they all killed because they killed other people? Can we establish the circumstances under which they were killed? “And that again, brings to the fore the failure to fully implement the recommendations of the Lagos Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which recommended that soldiers and police involved in the killings should be sanctioned.

That has not been done till date. That is also an indictment on the federal and state governments. I would have thought that Governor Sanwo-Olu would show some sense of humanity in the matter. The families of the victims should be known. It should not be so difficult to establish their families. They have Coroner laws. There is the Coroner’s inquest that they can activate to determine the cause of death and where victims come from and so on.”

Effiong questioned why the information about the plan to bury 103 victims had to come through a leaked memo. A transparent government, he said, would have made the disclosure on its own, describing the action of the government as outrageous. “We do not have to depend on the leakage of the memo to know that the government was planning to carry out a mass burial of EndSARS victims. That’s very outrageous. It shows the hands of the government are not clean.

It shows they have something to hide. It’s even difficult to know who exactly they want to bury. Are they burying unknown people?You can’t say over a hundred people do not have names. You are not able to get their families? You don’t know where they came from? It doesn’t make any sense to me. Right now, you can’t even say who is going to be buried.

How did the corpses get into the morgue? No mortuary attendant in Nigeria will accept a corpse without documentation? So,these corpses that are to be buried,who deposited them? And in which mortuary? These are some questions the Lagos State government must answer. ”

We’re criticized for doing what’s right, Nigerians shouldn’t escalate tension -LASG

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph,the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos Governor, Gboyega Akosile, described the claim that the Lagos State government was planning a secret burial as misleading and far from the truth. “There is nothing like hiding anything. In 2020, the state government advertised in the newspapers, calling on people to come and identify dead bodies that were not claimed.

And don’t forget that an internationally renowned pathologist had gone to the End- SARS panel following the protests and crisis, and he said at the panel that 99 people died, autopsies were conducted on 99 people. So, that was already in the public domain and it was spread all over the media, the international news media carried it. “So, what is hidden here? Why bury secretly? Government was not planning to bury secretly.

It’s a standard. Government followed the right procedure. Government needed to decongest the morgues. That’s why the Ministry of Health sought an approval to do mass burial and they have not even announced the date for the burial. The contractor was asked to bring a quotation. It was the quotation they were still working on.” He said there was need by Nigerians to de-escalate tension, noting that the Lagos State government only did what it ought to do.

“I think Nigerians should try and not escalate tension in society. Let’s look at it this way. Do you think if the government wanted to do anything secretly, they will now put pen to paper to do the normal procurement processes, going through tender’s board and all of that. What’s the secret in that? Where you have 3,4, 5, 8, 10 people that will see the file? Between me and you, is there a secret in that again? What is the secret in what 2,3,4,5,8 officers of government will see?

Is that a secret again? Anything that is beyond two people is no longer a secret. We are being criticized for doing the right thing by ensuring that the right processes are followed. Procurement processes were done. And during the procurement processes, one of the staff decided to sell it to the public for whatever reason. This is the reason: they just want to embarrass the government because there’s absolutely nothing new in this document.

There is nothing new. The only new thing is that we want to do mass burial. ” Reacting to the criticism that has greeted the cost of burying the victims in some quarters, Akosile called for caution. “The N61 million earmarked for it is a question of contractual agreement between the state and the contractor that wants to do the burial for the state. I hear that some people are complaining that the money is too much. Again, that’s subject to some form of investigation and interrogation.

Do you know the cost of land that will be purchased to do the burial?And these people are going to be buried individually. “And the contractor is going to hire people that will do the burial. There are so many peo- ple that will be in the contractual agreement. By the time you deduct the taxes that will come back to government, it will not be N61 million again.

It will be probably be some- thing around 40-something million. I think we should deescalate tension in this land.” On the allegation that government is not doing enough, he said : “The government has done all that it should do. There have been newspaper publications. The dead bodies have been there for three years. Don’t forget that whenever people come forward to say there are missing people, we run DNA to match the autopsies.

So, that’s the only way. You pick a dead body from the roadside, how do you know the identity of the person? We have done the coroner’s inquest. We’ve done all that we need to do.”

Call for thorough investigation

Unconvinced by the argument of the Lagos State government, the Deputy Chairman of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and public affairs commentator,Achike Chude, insists that the government planned to surreptitiously bury the victims, wondering why no one informed the public that the said 103 corpses were in their custody for over two years.

He further described as insensitive and ir- responsible, the failure of the government to, according to him, find the parents and guardians of the victims. “The reality is that the government wanted to bury those victims (103 of them) secretly without letting the public know. Everything was done internally using the apparatus of government.

Obviously, perhaps, somebody was not happy about it and then decided to leak it to the public, and you can see the interest it has generated. I’m not sure that when they said people were not killed,they meant only the people at the toll gate. I know that that was the epicenter for government intervention.

But beyond that, when the panel was set up to recommend compensation for victims, was it exclusively based on any possible casualty at the Lekki toll gate only, or people that were killed during the period of EndSARS? “If you say the compensation was meant for only people at the toll gate, you are saying that the lives of Lagosians at the toll gate were more important than the lives of people killed in other parts of the state.

It’s about two years now; nobody told us these corpses were in the custody of the Lagos State government. Beyond that again is that the government didn’t find it duty-bound to look for the guardians or parents of these 103 Lagosians. The government did not think that it was important enough to look for the parents, guardians and relatives of the victims.”