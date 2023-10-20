EndSars Anniversary: Mr Macaroni Announces Peaceful Walk At Lekki Toll Gate

In Lagos, a significant number of people gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate, blocking the passage of pedestrians and road users for several hours.

Meanwhile, this action was considered inappropriate by the government authorities, which resulted in a Lekki Toll Gate massacre, it was said that the government had allegedly sent armed soldiers to the Lekki Toll Gate on that day.

Shortly afterwards, there were claims that shots were fired at the peaceful protesters, resulting in loss of lives.

READ ALSO:

However, the government has yet to openly confirm these claims, while the protesters and many other individuals insist that people were shot and lives were lost on that day.

Since then, October 20th of every year, starting from 2020, has been used to commemorate the individuals who allegedly lost their lives during the Lekki Toll Gate #EndSars protests on October 20, 2020.

In memory of those who allegedly lost their lives, in the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Mr Macaroni, announced a peaceful walk to honour those purportedly killed by security personnel.

He wrote, “3 Years now!!! We will Never Forget!!! #EndSars! We will be walking peacefully to honour all those who lost their lives on 20/10/2020!!! We also walk for all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria!!! We walk in peace!!! We will never forget!”

Following his announcement, concerned individuals expressed their opinions on the planned peaceful walk in the comments section.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TimothyOjuola: “Today makes it 3 years the day the Nigeria government killed its own citizens holding a peaceful and well-organized protest. We will never forget, Rip to the lost souls.”

@felabayomi: “To the point that “peacefully” had to be added to a simple walk is sad. Good luck.”

@Nayokiing1: “It’s been 3 years and we’ve kept on asking…”Who gave the order!!!! Innocent lives were lost for what?? We will never forget.”

@chyvicalldway: “The painful thing is that the evil people responsible are still in power. May their souls keep resting in peace. Justice will definitely be served.”

@elonmusk_Dr: “I stand with you in remembering the victims of #EndSars and all those who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality in Nigeria. Your walk is a powerful symbol of hope and resilience. We will never forget.”

@iconicjuddy: “The day they made us understand that our lives doesn’t count. All these evil must be repaid, justice must be served.”

@ArikFetscher: “Still remember to help to send money and support interesting how Karma sometimes works.”

See Post Below: