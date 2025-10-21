Endrick Set For Loan Move From Madrid In January

Real Madrid winger Endrick is expected to leave Real Madrid on loan during the January transfer window, with discussions already underway between the club and potential suitors.

According to an X post by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, “Endrick is expected to leave Real Madrid on loan in January, with talks already taking place.

The Brazilian wants to play more also ahead of World Cup 2026… …and Real Madrid are understood to be open to a loan move for Endrick.”

READ ALSO:

Real Madrid secured his signing in late 2022, with the agreement that he would join the club after turning 18, in line with FIFA regulations.

He officially joined Real Madrid in July 2024, stepping into one of the most competitive attacking lineups in Europe.

Since then, Endrick has seen limited game time, largely playing behind established stars like Vinícius Jr., Rodrygo.

New Telegraph reports that Endrick made a lasting impression on his Real Madrid debut, scoring a stoppage-time goal to seal a 3-0 win over Valladolid in August 2024.