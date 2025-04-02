Share

Brazilian wonderkid, Endrick has admitted that he is no one at Real Madrid, acknowledging the immense quality in the club’s attacking lineup while pledging to work hard for his place.

The 18-year-old forward made this remark after scoring in Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Sociedad on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters, Endrick humbly accepted his current role in the squad, saying “Here we have Vini, Mbappé, Jude, and Rodrygo… the four best players in the world. I’m no one.

“I’m here to work, and it’s not about who starts. I have to do my best and work hard to stay at Real Madrid my whole life.”

Despite his modesty, Endrick’s performances have been impressive. His goal against Sociedad was his fifth in five Copa del Rey appearances this season, bringing his tally to seven goals in 530 minutes for Los Blancos.

With such form, the young Brazilian is proving to be a valuable asset for Madrid, even as he waits patiently for his moment to shine in a squad filled with superstars.

