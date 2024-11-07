Endpolio: eHealth Africa Supports Cross-Border Vaccination Tracking

Share

As part of the Polio Outbreak Response Campaign (OBR4) in Nigeria, eHealth Africa, has expressed concern over the ongoing transmission of the poliovirus in the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel, and throughout West Africa poses a significant obstacle to achieving global polio eradication targets.

eHealth Africa in a statement issued by its Communications Coordinator, Moshood Isah, said this challenge has informed the development of a cross-border coordination plan by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

The statement with the consistent displacement and migration across the region, the risk of importing and exporting poliovirus and other diseases increases.

This situation underscores the need for effective collaboration among countries to eliminate the spread of the Circulating Variant Polio Virus 2 (cVPV2) in the subregion.

eHealth Africa has joined other stakeholders in an international cross-border synchronization initiative in communities along the Kebbi State-Niger Republic border.

Led by the Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, eHealth Africa and other polio eradication partners, this initiative is vital for immunizing eligible populations in these critical areas.

During a cross-border supervisory visit to the Daitegi Kanta community in Kamba Kamba Ward, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, eHealth Africa’s project manager, Comfort Audu, stated that the coordinated campaign aims to ensure that children in border regions receive vaccinations simultaneously.

This approach will minimize the risk of unvaccinated populations and help control the spread of cVPV2. Comfort emphasized, “eHealth Africa is happy to provide technical support, especially in deploying innovative technology to improve vaccination reach.”

The Senior Program Officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Dr. Samuel Okiro, highlighted the importance of simultaneous vaccinations for children residing across borders.

He noted that the poliovirus knows no borders and that constant migration means the virus can easily cross from one country to another.

“While we cannot prevent people from traveling between border towns, the cross-border synchronization campaign provides an opportunity to immunize eligible children before they continue their journey,” he explained.

Praising the commitment of immigration officials to the polio eradication initiative, Dr. Okiro said: “The immigration officers clearly understand the importance of polio immunization.

“It is commendable that there is a fixed immunization post with various antigens at the border, ensuring that eligible children crossing either side are vaccinated.”

However, Dr. Okiro lamented the lack of sufficient cold chain equipment needed to freeze ice packs and maintain vaccines at the proper temperature.

“One of the challenges I observed is that the cold chain system is inadequate, especially at the Local Government Area level, where they are unable to freeze enough ice packs for the following day.”

He also pointed out that the poor condition of roads leading to these communities may impact negatively on the cross-border vaccination campaign.

“Some of the roads are in poor condition. When it rains, our teams struggle to reach the immunization sites,” he said.

Okiro emphasized the importance of Western education in enhancing community knowledge about polio vaccination and other public health interventions.

While commending the existence of functional public schools in the communities, he advised that local authorities should address the issue of poor road access to these schools.

“With at least 83 cases of circulating variant poliovirus reported in Areas of Intractable Transmission (AIT), plus two states which include Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto Kaduna, and Niger, States.

“Kebbi state government, through the Polio Task Force Committee, led by Deputy Governor Umar Abubakar Tafida, has consistently reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that will drive the final push to end polio in the state and beyond.

“As a vital partner in polio eradication efforts throughout Nigeria and Africa, eHealth Africa has significantly contributed to establishing Emergency Operation Centers and integrating technologies such as Geographic Information System, and Planfeld. These advancements enhance the planning and execution of polio vaccination programs.”

Share

Please follow and like us: