Endpolio: Ehealth Africa Supports Cross-Border Vaccination Tracking

As part of the Polio Outbreak Response Campaign (OBR4) in Nigeria, eHealth Africa, has expressed concern over the ongoing transmission of the poliovirus in the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel, and throughout West Africa poses a significant obstacle to achieving global polio eradication targets.

eHealth Africa in a statement by its Communications Coordinator, Moshood Isah, said this challenge has informed the development of a cross-border coordination plan by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

With the consistent displacement and migration across the region, the risk of importing and exporting poliovirus and other diseases increases.

This situation underscores the need for effective collaboration among countries to eliminate the spread of the Circulating Variant Polio Virus 2 (cVPV2) in the subregion.

eHealth Africa has joined other stakeholders in an international crossborder synchronization initiative in communities along the Kebbi State-Niger Republic border.

