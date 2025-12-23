Endowment Rewards Academic Excellence At AGGS Ughelli Ceremony

The Namita Mazumdar Endowment Fund (NMEF) has rewarded outstanding students and staff of Anglican Girls’ Grammar School (AGGS), Ughelli, at its Fifth Award/Prize Giving Ceremony, reaffirming its commitment to academic excellence, discipline and ethical conduct.

The ceremony, held recently, recognised top-performing students in the Senior and Junior Secondary School categories, alongside commendation awards for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The endowment was founded by a former principal of the school, Mrs Namita Mazumdar, and is administered by a Board of Trustees chaired by veteran educationist, Mrs Stellamaris Omu.

Speaking at the event, Omu said the initiative was designed to sustain a culture of merit and character within the school.

“This endowment is not just about rewarding high grades; it is about reinforcing discipline, integrity and consistency, which are the foundations of lifelong success,” she said.

She added that the growing involvement of AGGS old girls worldwide reflected a shared determination to strengthen the school’s academic standards.

The event attracted about 600 participants, both in person and virtually, including education stakeholders, alumni, parents, and community leaders.

The school proprietor, the Archbishop of the Bendel Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, was represented as Special Guest of Honour, while the chairman of the occasion, Mr Timothy Imoni, was also represented.

A keynote address titled, “Our Oceans, Our Seas, Our Obligations, Our Girls” was delivered by Mrs Oritsematosan Edodo-Emore, a maritime, energy and environmental lawyer and alumna of AGGS.

She underscored the economic and ecological importance of the oceans and encouraged students to align their subject choices with emerging opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

“The oceans already carry about 90 per cent of global trade, and they offer vast career opportunities for girls who position themselves early,” she said.

In the Senior Secondary School (SSS) category for academics and disciplinary standards, Miss Ighovoyinvwin Intelligence Otas emerged first, followed by Miss Sarah Oturuhoni in second place and Miss Oghenekaro Ogheneochuko in third place.

For the Junior Secondary School (JSS) category, Miss Ibru Mercy clinched first place, Miss Ebrudu Faustina placed second, while Miss Nwokoma Nelson came third.

All teaching and non-teaching staff received commendation awards, with Ms Stephanie Ufuoma Ozah, a Physics teacher, named Best Performing Teacher of 2025.

The Sir Geoffrey Anuta Award and the Late Pa Timson Ekpruke Award were also presented to the best Geography students of the year.

Providing further insight into the programme’s impact, the Assistant Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Prof Ngozi Iloh, said the fund has recorded measurable outcomes since its establishment in 2021.

“Our records show that senior secondary award winners from the last three years are already excelling in universities within and outside Nigeria, confirming that this intervention is yielding long-term results,” she said.

Iloh added that the board continues to caution students against examination malpractice while encouraging teachers and alumni to intensify efforts to raise academic standards.

“We want our students to succeed on merit and character, not shortcuts,” she said.

The organisers thanked alumni, donors and guests for their support, noting that the endowment fund continues to gain momentum as more old girls commit resources to sustaining quality education at AGGS, Ughelli.