Endorsement Of Tinubu, Ododo Based On Performance, Says Kogi APC

All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kogi led by former Governor Yahaya Bello, has backed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo for second term.

The party stakeholders, who made the declaration at the Tinubu and Ododo Endorsement for 2027 Reelection at Muhamadu Buhari Civic Centre, Lokoja, asserted that President Tinubu’s presence for campaigning in the state in 2027 would not be required. The former governor remarked that Nigerians should be grateful to have a president dedicated to advancing the country’s progress. He emphasised that Tinubu has performed well as president, with commendable efforts in stabilizing the country’s economy.

Bello urged those seeking the position of president to forget their ambition and give support to Tinubu in the coming general election. His words: “Today, we are endorsing President Tinubu and Governor Ododo for a second term. They have done well, and will continue to do more for the state and the nation as far as the people of Kogi State are concerned.

“We are telling President Tinubu that he does not need to come and campaign for his reelection in Kogi in 2027 because Kogi people are solidly behind him. Kogi is for President Tinubu, nobody can unseat him, no vacancy in Aso Rock.

We have a stable economy, and the President won’t relent.” Dismissing the opposition coalition, the former Kogi governor said: “They’ll never work. Nobody can unseat Tinubu in 2027.” He urged the people of Kogi state to always support the administration of Ododo, adding that the second term of the governor remained sacrosanct. In his remarks, Governor Ododo promised Tinubu 99 per cent of Kogi State votes in 2027 general election.

He stressed that President should have no fear because Kogi State belong to him as the people would give him massive votes. Ododo, who described Tinubu as a sincere leader and father figure, expressed gratitude to him for given federal appointments to Kogi citizens, promising reciprocation in 2027. He further thanked the President for the Renewed Hope Initiative that has transformed the lives of Nigerians.

He also thanked the people of Kogi State for the confidence reposed on him to run for reelection come 2027. “I also acknowledge the role of my mentor, our leader, former Governor Bello for all his contributions. He is the star leader in our party APC today, we pray that God gives him more strength. “Let us not be distracted by noise, let’s stand behind Mr. President.

He is the real power behind Nigeria’s development” he said. Also speaking, Kogi State APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, reiterated that the party is fully behind the reelection of President Tinubu and Governor Ododo.

He commended former Governor Bello for raising people at the grassroots and laying the foundations for Ododo to build on and urged members of the party to be focused and united with one voice behind the President and the governor. The APC chairman also lauded President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Chairman, Organising Committee of Tinubu/Ododo Endorsement, Senator Smart Adeyemi, described the President as a committed democrat, who means well for Nigeria, citing over 30 years of acquaintance. Adeyemi called for support for Tinubu and Ododo for a second term, highlighting their development-focused efforts.

The endorsement rally brought together key stakeholders of the party, including ward, Local and state executives, political appointees, party stalwarts, women and youths.