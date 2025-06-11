Endocrinologist Recommends Fruits To Boost Diabetic Patients’ Immunity

Share

An Endocrinologist, Dr Ayuba Mugana, yesterday, recommended five fruits that would boost immunity and provide vitamins and minerals to diabetic patients.

Mugana who gave the recommendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi said the fruits are less in sugar and would further protect patients from bad cholesterol.

He listed the fruits to include green apple, pears, avocado pear, white guava and strawberry, emphasising that they are beneficial for diabetic patients.

He said: “You can have two green apples for the day because green apple is antioxidant, and can be taken one in the morning and one in the evening.

“These fruits have fiber, potassium, vitamins, calcium, minerals and are also low sugar. “Fruits are important in a healthy life for diabetic patients which improves the wellbeing of the body including the brain.”

Mugana, however, disclosed that the white guava has less sugar than the red guava. He, therefore, cautioned patients on the level of consumption, stressing that all food and fruits should be taken in moderation.

