Endless Wait For Electoral Offences Commission

FELIX NWANERI writes on the burden of prosecution of electoral offenders on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which informs unending calls by stakeholders for establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission

Nigeria has a chequered electoral history. However, from electoral offences such as violence to ballot snatching and stuffing, the drift at the moment is vote buying, which involves inducement of voters with cash by agents of political parties and their respective candidates in return for votes.

No doubt, money had always played a major role in Nigeria’s elections, it is however becoming clear that it is now the major determinant of electoral contests given the outcome of recent elections and there is no doubt that the major culprits are the leading political parties. Agents of the parties openly induced voters with money ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 per vote.

This, no doubt, contradicts the provisions of the Electoral Act, which spelt out in clear terms, what constitutes electoral offences as well as empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to undertake the prosecution of offenders.

Part V111 of the Act lists various types of electoral offences and prescribes punishment for them. Section 23, for instance, prohibits the buying or selling of voter cards; such offences attract a fine not exceeding N500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both on conviction.

Under section 81, a political party or association, which contravenes the provisions of section 227 of the constitution (prohibiting retention, organisation, training or equipping quasi-military organisations) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N500,000 and N700,000 for any subsequent offence; and N50,000 for every day that the offence continues.

The Act also provides that any person, who aids and abets a political party to contravene section 227, commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of three years or both.

Section 91 of the Act, criminalises contravention of limitation on election expenses. Under section 91(12), any accountant, who falsifies or conspires or aids a candidate to forge or falsify a document relating to his expenditure in an election or receipt or donation for the election or in any way, aids and abets the breach of the provisions of section 91 commits an offence and on conviction is liable to 10 years imprisonment Section 122 prohibits impersonation and voting when not qualified, and its contravention attracts a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both, while under section 129(4) anybody, who snatches or destroys any election material shall be liable on conviction, to 24 months imprisonment.

Furthermore, section 130 frowns at undue influence of voters and electoral officials; its contravention attracts a maximum fine of N100, 000, 12 months imprisonment or both, while threats, under section 131 attract a maximum fine of N1 million or three years imprisonment.

Section 150, on its part, empowers INEC to undertake the prosecution of election offenders, while section 150, complemented by sections 174 and 211 of the Constitution, empowers the Attorney-General of the Federation and states’ Attorneys-General to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person with respect to federal laws and state laws, respectively.

We have always believed that there should be a commission to take care of electoral offences, and in turn, take away the burden of prosecution of offenders from INEC… but electronic voting would have been a better idea

Despite these provisions of the Electoral Act, the belief is that INEC has not done enough in bringing electoral offenders to book. However, some political stakeholders are of the view that the only acceptable excuse on the part of the commission in this regard, is lack of capacity given the responsibilities the election management body is saddled with.

This, perhaps, informed the spat, at a time, between INEC and Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over the group’s claim that the commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, flouted a court order regarding the prosecution of electoral offenders.

SERAP had filed a contempt lawsuit against the electoral commission and Prof. Yakubu “for failing to investigate allegations of electoral offences committed during the 2023 general election, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution.” Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on July 18, 2024, ordered INEC to pursue cases of bribery against state governors and their deputies, and other electoral offences committed during the 2023 elections.

He also ordered the commission to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences, including bribery, vote buying, conspiracy, and undue influence against state governors and their deputies during the elections.

While SERAP claimed that INEC and its chairman failed to act on the judgement, the court, in a notice of consequences of disobedience to its order, warned Yakubu that he would be guilty of contempt of court and liable to be committed to prison if he fails to obey the judgement orders.

The electoral commission, in its response to SERAP’s claims, explained that besides the fact that governors and deputy governors have constitutional immunity from prosecution, the electoral umpire has no record that anyone of them was arrested, investigated and a prima facie case established to initiate their prosecution.

INEC said if SERAP had done basic fact check, it would have known that at the end of the 2023 general election, the commission announced that it received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police, following the arrest and investigation of alleged violators of the electoral laws across the country. According to the commission, these included 52 files involving 238 alleged offenders during the presidential and National Assembly elections and 163 files in respect of 536 suspects for the governorship and state Assembly elections.

INEC added that it was important to also inform the public that the commission’s commitment to prosecution of electoral offenders is not limited to persons who are outside the commission. It further explained that it was in recognition of the need for speedy prosecution of offenders and bearing in mind that the commission does not have enough in-house lawyers that informed why INEC engaged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for assistance

The burden of prosecution

Violence and manipulations have always been major threats to Nigeria’s electoral process. Out of the 10 general elections the country has conducted since independence – 1964/1965, 1979, 1983, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 – perhaps, only that of 2015 could be said to be violence-free.

While the 2007 elections was described by both local and foreign observers as one that cast a harsh light on patterns of violence, corruption and outright criminality that have characterised Nigeria’s political system, the postelection violence, which trailed that of 2011 polls nearly drove Nigeria to the brink.

By the time the dust settled, several lives were lost and property worth billions of naira destroyed in the northern part of the country. Among those caught in the crossfire were members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), employed by INEC as ad hoc staff. Kaduna State and Kano states, which were the worst hit by the crisis, had thousands of persons displaced.

The 2019 general election was also characterised by violence in flashpoint states like Rivers, Kano and Lagos. It was the same story during the 2023 elections as voter intimidation was the order of the day in most states of the federation, while vote buying assumed a worrisome dimension.

It is against these backdrops that most stakeholders, over the years, have continued to insist that prosecution of electoral offenders should not be left in the hands of INEC as the commission is saddled with a major mandate of conducting elections, which is herculean. The position of these has always been that government should work on the report of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Panel, which recommended that a separate body be set up to handle electoral offences.

Recall that the 2007 Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) set up by then President Umaru Yar’Adua and headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Uwais, in response to the outcome of the 2007 general election, which in the views of most stakeholders, including international election observers, fell short of international standard, among others, recommended the setting up of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure prosecution of offenders.

Justice Uwais had then said that acceptance and implementation of the recommendation alongside others “will significantly restore credibility to the Nigerian electoral process and usher in an era of free, fair and credible elections that will conform to international best practices.” While the Yar’Adua administration and the ones after it failed to implement the ERC’s recommendation for establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, INEC on its part, has not relented in making efforts to prosecute electoral offenders after every election cycle.

However, there is no doubt that the commission seemed overwhelmed given the number of individuals involved. For instance, out of the 869,800 persons involved in the manipulation of the voters’ registration process ahead of the 2015 general election, the electoral body was only able to prosecute 200, which represents less than one per cent of the total figure.

Then INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, who admitted that the commission lacked the capability to prosecute electoral offenders, noted that the way out is to adopt the recommendations of Uwais panel. Perhaps, this informed why immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who acknowledged the need to prosecute electoral offenders, when he swore-in the present chairman of INEC, Prof. Yakubu, in October 2015, said it was not enough for election tribunals to just cancel or order fresh elections over perceived subversion of the peoples wish.

His words then: “It is not just enough for an election to be cancelled and a new one ordered. It would be much better if all those whose actions or inactions led to the cancellation of such election to be investigated and if culpable, prosecuted whether they are individuals as candidates or party agents, Institutions such as political parties, electoral body, or public officers as electoral staff or security agents.

“Similarly, perpetrators of electoral violence and thuggery should not be spared. Unless our system stops covering up all forms of electoral malpractices, we can hardly get it right. No system endures with impunity.”

While the then president walked his talk or not on the issue remains a subject of debate, the chairman of INEC, Yakubu, has repeatedly maintained that decisive action must be taken to break the cycle of impunity through the promulgation of an Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal to handle matters relating to electoral offences.

According to him, “INEC has continually made it clear that it lacks the capacity and wherewithal to continue the prosecution of electoral offenders and it is for this reason that the commission supports and will continue to support the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission/Tribunal to process, arrest, investigate and prosecute electoral offenders.”

Yakubu also believes that “Nigeria can no longer afford to foot drag on the important legislation that will provide the framework to deal with impunity and brigandage in elections, which are becoming more brazen essentially because violators of electoral laws are not effectively prosecuted.”

Stakeholders drum support

Some analysts, who backed INEC on the establishment of a separate agency for electoral offences, said it will not only curb elections violence, but fast track the prosecution of electoral offenders to serve as deterrent to those who subvert the electoral process.

They pointed out that the prosecution of electoral offenders and others who commit crimes related to elections has been a sore point in the electoral process and its direct consequence is that the ordinary people disengage from the electoral process.

Founder and pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who represented the party in the Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms set-up by President Yar’Adua in 2007, who spoke on the issue, told New Telegraph that though establishment of a commission to take care of electoral offences will take away the burden of prosecution of offenders from INEC, adoption of electronic voting is the way to go if violent acts and manipulations associated with elections in Nigeria are to be curbed.

His words: “Four political parties constituted the 2017 Presidential Committee on Electoral Reforms and it was headed by Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as he was then.

Part of the recommendations of that committee was establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, which was in turn handed over to the Justice Uwais committee and was eventually incorporated in the panel’s report.

“So, we have always believed that there should be a commission to take care of electoral offences, and in turn, take away the burden of prosecution of offenders from INEC, but I believe that prevention is better than cure.

While the commission is expected to come in and cure electoral offences, to prevent such offences in the first place through electronic voting, would have been a better idea.

“There must be full electronic voting system in a manner that ballot boxes would be eliminated in order to take care of thuggery, and results transmitted electronically from the polling booths. With the system in place, there will be nothing for the electoral offences commission and election petition tribunals to do.”