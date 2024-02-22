Endless Joy Drops New Single, ‘Ebubedike’

Gospel music minister and songwriter, Joy Ezeh, popularly known as Endless Joy, is set to release her latest single, ‘Ebubedike, an uplifting song produced by Manus Akpanke.

The Imo State-born singer, who has released songs like ‘Achiwalam’, ‘Chizaramekpere’, ‘Uncountable’, ‘It is True’, ‘Halleluyah’ and ‘Better’, said ‘Ebubedike’ which would be released tomorrow, Friday, February 23, is an uplifting song which she uses to acknowledge how mighty God is.

“God is mighty in battle and he reigns supreme. I love to sing God’s praise because he is faithful and dependable.

It gives me great joy to share my gift with the world and lift burdens through my music,” she says, adding that her focus and drive is to use her song to be a channel of blessing to many lives across the globe.

According to her, the song is remixed and remastered by Israel Dammy while the video is shot and directed by Oluyinka Davids for iFocus pictures.