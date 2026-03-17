Ending Erratic Power Supply In Nigeria And Concerned Citizens.

With the national grid reportedly collapsing at least 21 times between June 2023 and early March 2026 it is understandable why the connecting chord between stable electric power supply and sustainable economic development has been severely disrupted.

This of course, has left millions of hapless citizens stewing in preventable poverty and mass misery due to low productivity. Ordinarily, a stable power supply delivers spin-off effects of comfortable lifestyle, strong social connection, efficient running of households, quality healthcare and education delivery agriculture and food security, transportation and virtually everything that affects our daily lives.

Unfortunately, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of erratic electric power supply as a metaphor of persisting poor governance. Worse still, this has been taking place in a country God has abundantly blessed with steady sunshine, vast water resources, wind, coal as well as other elements that are key to the production, distribution and supply of steady electricity.

This, according to experts, stems from a combination of chronic under-generation (around 3,600 MW), severe transmission/distribution infrastructure failures, and inefficient, aging equipment. The main causative factors include inadequate gas supply for thermal plants, vandalism of infrastructure, poor maintenance and of course, crass corruption in high places.

Notably, global electricity generation is primarily driven by fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and oil), which account for nearly 60% of production, alongside rapidly growing renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro) and nuclear power. Major sources include coal, natural gas, hydropower, nuclear, wind, and solar, with China, the US, and India as top producers.

But Nigeria currently has one of the world’s lowest levels of electric power access and reliability, frequently ranking at or near the top for the largest electricity access deficit globally. In fact, as of 2023, approximately 86.8 million people (roughly 40-43% of the population) lacked access to grid electricity, with some surveys reporting over 32 outages per year. And on the continent it ranks 5th in Africa for total electricity production (approximately trailing South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

However, the country has one of the world’s largest electricity access deficits, with over 86 million people lacking access to the grid. Despite high production capacity, it frequently experiences severe power outages But sadly, instead of focusing on the substance of utilising available resources to increase electric power generation the focus had been on how to make money from the epileptic sub-sector by coming up with Bands A,B, C etc.

That perhaps explains why Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) raised his voice by strongly opposing the Band A, B, and C electricity tariff structure, calling it unconstitutional and discriminatory…

Hence, its rejection by some enlightened and concerned citizens. The rejection of Nigeria’s electricity band system (A, B, C) stems from massive tariff hikes for Band A, unreliable supply despite higher costs, and forced, unconsented migration of consumers. Consumers also cite poor infrastructure, inadequate 20-hour supply, unfair billing, and corruption. As expected this has caused widespread dissatisfaction with the ServiceBased Tariff system.

That perhaps explains why Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) raised his voice by strongly opposing the Band A, B, and C electricity tariff structure, calling it unconstitutional and discriminatory due to the severe, sudden tariff hikes. Subsequently, the National Assembly also considered amending the 2023 Electricity Act to abolish these tariffs. It has initiated amendments to the 2023 Electricity Act, with the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2025 passing its second reading in the Senate.

This proposed legislation aims to address sector debt, strengthen regulation, protect infrastructure, and further clarify the division of authority between federal and state governments. Going forward, Nigeria has to learn lessons from China as the world’s leading electric power producer and consumer, generating over 10,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually, primarily driven by massive coal, hydro, and renewable capacity.

The United States follows as the second-largest producer, with India ranking third. These nations dominate global generation, with China alone accounting for over 30% of global consumption. So, what precisely should our policy makers be up and doing? Experts in the field of achieving steady electric power in Nigeria insist that doing so requires a mix of urgent infrastructure upgrades, increased investment, and regulatory reform.

The key solutions include transitioning to renewable energy (solar, hydro), decentralising the grid, enforcing cost-reflective tariffs, upgrading transmission lines, and fostering public-private partnerships. Another country for us to glean from is Finland. Researchers in the country have demonstrated experimental wireless power transmission, using electromagnetic waves, lasers, or ultrasound to send electricity through the air without cables.

This technology is in early, specialised development for powering devices, sensors, and equipment in remote or hazardous areas. It would be worthwhile if some Nigerian researchers are sponsored to Finland to gain first-hand knowledge on how steady electric power could be generated and supplied to millions of Nigerians in a wireless format, without cables. The United States did a similar thing back in the ’80s when Japan and some South-East Asian countries came up with smaller and more fuel- efficient cars than their own Ford vehicles.