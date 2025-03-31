Ending Era Of Open Grazing

Share

The ongoing debate over open grazing in Nigeria has once again come into the spotlight, with legal experts stressing the urgent need to end the practice due to its adverse effects on farmers and the escalating tensions between herders and agricultural communities. reports

Some senior lawyers have insisted that the damage caused by open grazing is undeniable, as it continues to fuel conflicts between herders and farmers.

The lawyers spoke on the heels of the recent call by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on the Federal Government to promptly end practice of open grazing across the country.

Baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, the lawyers noted with dismay that farmers who have made significant investments in their crops usually suffer heavy losses when cattle graze on their farmland, destroying their livelihoods.

Consequently, they warned that unless open grazing is effectively curtailed, these clashes will persist and could potentially escalate into a nationwide inter-ethnic conflict, particularly in the southern region of the country.

Governor Alia had suggested to the Federal Government to consider banning open grazing of cattle nationwide and embrace ranching as the best option for animal husbandry. The governor’s request came even as the conflict between nomadic herdsmen and farmers across the country worsened.

Speaking while declaring opening a two-day maiden Benue Livestock Summit with the theme: ‘Reimagining the future of livestock production in Nigeria for economic sufficiency’, in Makurdi, Governor Alia said: “One of the critical takeaways I expect from this summit is an articulated roadmap for establishing ranches.

“The failure to develop model ranches in collaboration with farmers and the private sector has hindered livestock growth. “We are poised to close this gap by operationalizing ranches and empowering farmers to expand beyond subsistence backyard livestock rearing.

“I also wish to reaffirm our administration’s commitment to the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 (as amended). “It is my hope that the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development will take the lead in national legislative reforms to prohibit open grazing and promote ranch establishment nationwide.

“This 1st Benue Livestock Summit marks the formal launch of a strategic partnership between Benue State, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and global livestock stakeholders.

“A revitalized livestock sector will not only address food insecurity, but also create wealth and vast value-chain opportunities, making Nigeria a key player in the global livestock industry. Benue is fully aligned with this vision”.

Open grazing practice is getting outdated internationally

The governor requested the Minister’s support in attracting foreign direct investment into Benue’s pig industry, giving the state economic, cultural and social advantages, stressing that the value chain holds tremendous potential for the citizenry.

Governor Alia revealed that his administration is currently expanding arable lands and cultivating crops that serve as raw feeds that can be processed into livestock feeds.

The Benue State helms man also identified livestock development as the key driver of economic growth, stressing that his administration was indeed committed to establishing ten feed mills and hatcheries in each of the senatorial districts of the state, as well as set up nine agricultural training centres to train extension workers and bridge extension-worker-farmer gap.

In his speech, Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Murktar Maiha, maintained that the creation of the Ministry is a clarion call to wealth creation, new jobs and overall national economic transformation.

Alhaji Maiha disclosed that the mandate of the Ministry is to modernize the sector and create economic opportunities with the production and marketing of all animals ranging from cattle, chemos, donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, rabbits and grass-cutters, among others.

“The livestock sector has several value chains that afforded any Nigerian to commence and grow the livestock business, commercial pasture production”, he added.

The minister commended Governor Alia for establishing the Bureau for Livestock Development and the appointment of competent hands to handle the office, promising the federal government’s sustained support to steer the affairs of the bureau.

On his part, Director-General, Bureau of Livestock Development and Trans-boundary Animal Diseases Control, Dr Aondoakaa Ansambe, said the summit underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the vast potential of the livestock sector and transforming it into a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and food security.

Dr Ansambe explained that the summit reflected on the urgency and importance of rethinking the strategies, policies, and approached of government in the face of emerging global challenges.

He described the livestock sector as a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, trade, agribusiness, and food production.

Past calls for end to open grazing

Prior to the latest call by Governor Alia on the need to end open grazing of cattle across the country, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had in May 2021 also endorsed calls for a ban on open grazing.

The group however urged federal and state governments to provide grazing reserves with necessary infrastructure and social amenities. MACAN equally tasked the federal government to ensure that herdsmen from neighbouring countries “don’t enter Nigeria with cattle without a permit”.

Speaking with media practitioners in Kaduna, the National Patron of Miyyeti Allah and Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa State, Senator Walid Jibrin, said: “Many African countries are shying away from open grazing and herdsmen movement coming up with better alternatives by provision of grazing reserves.

“In Zimbabwe, as a result of the change, a cow produces meat worth seven cows in Nigeria and a cow produces milk worth six cows in Nigeria.

“To discourage open grazing, the federal government should stop the entry of cattle to Nigeria from ECOWAS countries by amending Article 3 of ECOWAS Protocol, especially referring to the free movement of cattle and other livestock without any special undertaking.

“The federal and state governments should come to the rescue by providing grazing reserve centres equipped with hospitals, nomadic schools, electricity, boreholes, cattle markets with modern slaughtering centres, and open markets to our Fulani women to enable them to remain in one place to sell milk instead of their house to house roaming about exposing our rich culture and religion.

“Open grazing practice is getting outdated internationally; the 21st century may never accommodate it. “When you look at what is happening internationally, Nigeria can never continue with traditional open grazing practice.

“To effect a change, the Fulani elite should come out with alternatives to open grazing and advise the Fulani in Nigeria accordingly. “It is also necessary that the government uses the services of the World Bank to achieve all plans that will come out of well-modernised grazing reserves in Nigeria”.

In the same vein, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, equally called for an end to open grazing and urged the Nigerian government to separate agricultural pastoralism from terrorist issues. The clergyman said he will bring the issue of the “obsolete” practice of open grazing to the president when the opportunity avails itself.

Bakare insisted that open grazing needs to end as nations of the earth have gone beyond the practice and will also solve the myriad of issues associated with open grazing. “Please, let’s be very careful not to tear this country apart, and I am appealing to all men of goodwill to rise to this occasion.

“There are four issues involved in this matter that I have considered, and by the grace of God, as soon as I have the opportunity, I will also bring it to the attention of Mr President.

“One of the issues is open grazing. I think it’s obsolete, and it needs to end. It has to end because the nations of the earth have gone beyond this.

“I was in Glasgow, I was in Israel, there are so many things we can do about agricultural pastoralism that will stop all the trouble in our land. “We have lived with Fulanis and Fulanis have lived with us across this land. We must separate this agricultural pastoralism from the second thing, the terrorist issues in the forest; the government must evict them”

Senate’s intervention

The Senate had equally in June 2024, passed for a second reading, a Bill aimed at banning open grazing and establishing a national agency for the regulation and management of ranches across the country.

The legislation, titled, “A Bill to Establish a National Animal Husbandry and Ranches Commission for the Regulation, Management, Preservation, and Control of Ranches Throughout Nigeria; and for Connected Purposes, 2024″, seeks to address the long-standing conflicts between pastoralists and farmers in Nigeria.

Sponsored by Senator Titus Zam (APC – Benue North-West), the Bill is a response to the violent invasion of farmlands by herders, which has escalated into conflicts with devastating impacts on communities and the nation’s stability.

Zam said, “The Senate cannot afford to look on while the country burns into ashes as a result of violent clashes between sedentary farmers and nomadic herders”, just as he emphasised the urgency of the legislation.

The Bill proposes the establishment of ranches as a sustainable alternative to open grazing, which has been the traditional method of livestock management in Nigeria.

Zam argued that ranching would reduce conflicts and align with international best practices in animal husbandry, which are safer and healthier for both the herds and the herders.

The senator highlighted the responsibility of the Senate to address this issue, saying, “As stakeholders in the Nigeria project and elected representatives of the people, doing so would amount to abdication of our statutory and leadership responsibilities”.

He said, “Every effort is laced with manoeuvres that speak to our ethnic and political biases or sentiments, thus resisted by the people”. The Bill also specifies that ranches should be established in the pastoralists’ states of origin and that approvals from host communities are necessary to establish ranches, aiming to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Bill received support from several senators, including Enyinnaya Abaribe, Danjuma Goje, Garba Musa Maidoki, Barau Jibrin, Adamu Aliero, and Kawu Sumaila, although some expressed concerns about certain clauses.

In his contribution, Abaribe suggested amendments to the Constitution and the Land Use Act to simplify land management within states, noting that peaceful herders should not be penalized along with criminal elements.

Senator Sunday Karimi (KogiWest) suggested a nationwide establishment of ranches. At the same time, the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Goje, criticized the Bill for restricting herders to specific regions, calling it discriminatory.

“There are many angles to this issue of farmers and herders. We have to tackle the problem holistically. These Fulanis are Nigerians,” Goje stated.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for calm and a public hearing to include all stakeholders, cattle rearers and state governments.

“We must hold a public hearing and bring all the stakeholders to have a say,” Akpabio remarked, assuring that offensive clauses not in line with the constitution would be deleted.

However, Senator Adamu Aliero raised constitutional concerns, citing Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees free movement for all Nigerians.

He argued, “Any law that would restrict the movement of any Nigerian person and his property would be a direct breach of the Constitution.”

Despite the opposition, the Bill passed the second reading and was forwarded to the Senate Committees on Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Judiciary, and Legal Matters for further legislative input.

Governors ban on open grazing

It would be recalled that Governors in the 17 Southern States, had sometimes in May 2021, placed a ban on open grazing and asked the then President, Muhammadu Buhari, to address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of the people.

Banning open grazing is a natural step towards reducing violent clashes

In a 12-point communique read by its late Chairman, and former Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at the end of its meeting held in Asaba, the governors affirmed that the people of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria based on justice, fairness, equity, oneness, and peaceful coexistence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity.

The late Akeredolu had stated “Southern Governors expressed very grave concern on the security challenges currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

“We observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives, including pursuing various productive activities, leading to a threat to food supply and general security. “Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria”.

Ex-AGF, Malami’s opposition

But the former Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), posited that the decision to ban open grazing by southern governors is unconstitutional.

Malami insisted that the decision of the governors “does not align with the provisions of the Constitution. Hence, it does not hold water. “It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?

“For example: it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north.

“Does it hold water? Does it hold water for a northern governor to come and state expressly that he now prohibits spare parts trading in the north?”

The former minister advised the governors to work towards the amendment of the 1999 Constitution in their move to prohibit open grazing. “If you are talking of constitutionally guaranteed rights, the better approach to it is to perhaps go back to ensure the Constitution is amended.

“Freedom and liberty of movement among others established by the constitution, if by an inch you want to have any compromise over it, the better approach is go back to the National Assembly to say open grazing should be prohibited and see whether you can have the desired support for the constitutional amendment.

“It is a dangerous provision for any governor in Nigeria to think he can bring any compromise on the freedom and liberty of individuals to move around,” he said.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on how far the ban on open grazing could help in curbing herders/farmers crises across the country, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN) asserted that the damage caused by open grazing is undeniable, as it continues to fuel conflicts between herders and farmers.

He explained that farmers who have made significant investments in their crops suffer heavy losses when cattle graze on their farmland, destroying their livelihoods.

Layonu warned that unless open grazing is effectively curtailed, these clashes will persist and could potentially escalate into a nationwide inter-ethnic conflict, particularly in the southern region of the country.

In his comments, another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Solo Akuma, emphasised that banning open grazing is a natural step toward reducing violent clashes.

He explained that confining cattle to enclosed areas would prevent them from straying onto farmlands, thereby eliminating destruction and promoting peaceful coexistence.

Akuma noted that allowing cattle to roam freely is an outdated practice that exposes herders to unnecessary risks, making ranching a more modern and civilized alternative.

Adding to the discourse, Amobi Nzelu (SAN) shared a personal experience of witnessing a large herd of sheep obstructing a major road in Abuja.

He criticised the lack of regulation over cattle movement, arguing that herding should be treated as a personal business with proper laws and designated grazing areas.

Nzelu called on government to implement stringent measures to restrict open grazing, emphasising that failing to do so will only exacerbate ongoing conflicts and fuel more violence.

Another legal expert, Mba Ukweni (SAN), reinforced the arguments against open grazing by citing historical and biblical references.

He pointed out that open grazing had been prohibited in certain regions even during colonial times, making its continued practice legally and ethically indefensible.

Ukweni maintained that prohibiting open grazing is a necessary step to prevent further destruction of farmlands and conflicts between herders and farmers.

