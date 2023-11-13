Ending era of media parade of crime suspects

Some senior lawyers have expressed their opposition to the unabated practice of unlawful parade of criminal suspects by law enforcement agencies. The lawyers, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend maintained that there was no legal basis for the action, saying it has been outlawed by two subsisting court orders. It would be recalled that sometimes in August 2022, a Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the parade of crime suspects by the police as illegal. The court presided over by Justice Zainab Abubakar had arrived at the decision while delivering a ruling in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/01/2020, instituted by one, Victor Ojionu, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) over his alleged unlawful arrest, handcuffing, detention and pretrial media parade on September 17, 2019 by a team of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

In her judgement, Justice Abubakar declared that Ojionu’s arrest without warrant, handcuffing and pre-trial media parade by police is illegal, null and void and in violation of Sections 34 and 36 of the Constitution, as well as Articles 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. The judge equally made an order for the award of N1 million as compensation for Ojionu’s maltreatment by the police. The Intelligence Response Team of the IGP, led by the troubled DCP Kyari had in 2019 arrested Ojionu at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for allegedly stealing over N500 million within the space of five years. The Imo state-born businessman was later paraded by the police.

Piqued by the development, Ojionu filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit through his lawyer, Marshal Abubakar. In the suit, the businessman argued that his pre-trial parade was unlawful and a violation of his fundamental human rights since he was yet to be found guilty by a competent court of law. Ojionu, In his legal action marked FHC/ABJ/CS/01/2020, had sought a legal redress for his “unlawful arrest, handcuffing, detention and pre-trial media parade carried out on September 17, 2019, by men and officers of the IRT led by disgraced super cop Abba Kyari. The businessman had equally asked the court to declare that his arrest (without a warrant) by armed agents of the respondents on September 17, 2019, is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his fundamental right to personal liberty and presumption of innocence as enshrined in Sections 35 and 36 of the Constitution and Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He also sought a declaration that his handcuffing by armed agents of the respondents on September 17, 2019, is illegal and unconstitutional, as it violates his fundamental right to dignity of human persons enshrined in Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Articles 4 and 5 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Falana’s suit A rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), had equally in May 2019, instituted a suit at a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order to stop the pre-trial media parade of crime suspects by law enforcement agencies. Joined as respondents in the suit are; the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Navy, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF). In the suit filed on May 16, 2019, and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/519/19, the human rights activist through his lawyer, Mrs Funmi Falana (SAN), argued that the pre-trial media parade of crime suspects was a violation of the suspects’ right to being presumed innocent until proven guilty. While insisting before the court that this right was guaranteed under Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7(1) (b) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Falana posited that by virtue of Sections 2 (1) and 2 (2) (b) of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017 the pre-trial media parade of suspects amounted to psychological and mental torture and other various forms of torture prohibited by the Act. The senior lawyer, therefore, prayed for a declaration that the media parade, even criminal charges, filed against the suspects in courts of law amounted to prejudging them and violating their fundamental rights to presumption of innocence and against torture as enshrined in the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 and the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, respectively. Falana equally sought a declaration that pre-trial media parade of crime suspects by the respondents has been prohibited by Section 2(xi) of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

Besides, he is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents whether by themselves, their agents, privies and servants from further exposing crime suspects to media parade in any manner whatsoever and howsoever. EFCC’s arrest/parade of OAU students But despite the subsisting order of the court which outlawed parade of suspects by law enforcement agencies without a clear directive from the court, the act has continued unabated. For instance, on November 1, 2023, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made public that its Ibadan Zonal Command effected the arrest of no fewer than 69 internet fraud suspects in Osun State. Specifically, the anti-graft agency revealed that the internet fraud suspects who are students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, were apprehended at the Oduduwa Estate area following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities. According to the anti-graft agency, exotic cars, 190 mobile phones and 40 laptops, among other items were recovered from the suspects. However, the arrest of the internet fraud suspects attracted the anger of some students of OAU who later stormed the EFCC’s office in Ibadan to protest the arrest of their colleagues.

They also made a demand for the anti-graft agency to tender an apology consequent upon the arrest of the 69 suspects who they claimed were their colleagues in a raid of outside campus hostels. Specifically, the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the university maintained that the arrested students were forcefully driven by operatives of the anti-graft agency from the university’s environment in Ile-Ife to the commission’s office in Ibadan. In a statement jointly issued by the union’s president, Abbas Ojo; Secretary General, Akinboni Opeyemi and PRO, Omisore Elijah, they demanded that the EFCC should clear the names of their members. Following the protest, 58 of the students were released by the antigraft agency.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, posited that “many of the suspects duly profiled have been released, while profiling of suspects yet unreleased will be completed without further delay. OAU students’ arraignment Meanwhile, on November 6, 2023, the EFCC arraigned eleven OAU students over alleged involvement in internet fraud. The students were arraigned before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of a Federal High Court in Osogbo. Those dragged before the court are; Perekebena Olombeni Micah, Nnekwelugo Nnaemeka, Moyosore Favour Oluwasakin, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro, Daniel Olashile Maiye, and Gbolahan Khalid Adesina. Others are; Yinka Temitope Jayeola, Olumuyiwa Emmanuel Adeleye, Abiola Emmanuel Oluwadare, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji and Okesipe Tobiloba Paul. Nine of the defendants were arraigned on a count charge each, while the remaining two, Micah and Obaro, had a six-count charge levelled against each of them. One of the counts read: “That you, Perekebena Olombeni Micah sometimes in 2023 in Osogbo, Osun State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated the name – Pies through your Whatsapp account phone number 1(414)367-9473 by claiming that you are an American Female in love with your victims in the United States of America with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015. Another count reads, “That you, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro on or about 1st November 2023 at Ile-Ife, Osun State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be a white man by the name Alex Stephens from United States of America to one Megan Johnson, through your Google Chat and your email address (alexsteps678@gmail. com) with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015″. Upon reading the charge to the students, they all pleaded not guilty. Consequently, EFCC’s lawyer, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, sought for a trial date, while also asking that the defendants be remanded in prison pending conclusion of their trial. Responding, defence lawyers informed the court of pending bail motions for their clients. In his ruling, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel admitted Ayodeji, Adesina, Oluwasakin, Adeleye and Okesipe to bail in the sum of N2 million each while Micah was granted bail in the sum of N3 million. The other bail conditions are two sureties in like sum, where the first surety must be the defendant’s father or mother, and the second surety must be a relative, sibling, clergy or civil servant with the Osun government.

Justice Ayo-Emmanuel adjourned the matter until November 29 and December 12 respectively for commencement of trial and remanded the defendants at the Ilesha correctional centre in Osun pending the perfection of their bail conditions. Lawyers speak In his reaction to the unlawful parade of suspects by law enforcement agencies without a clear order of the court despite the existence of a subsisting judicial pronouncement, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), declared that the practice of parading suspected criminals who might eventually not be found guilty is illegal. According to the SAN, the act has deprived such suspects of their humanity and constitutional protection. “It’s unconstitutional and an inhuman treatment, and the police and other law enforcement agencies must stop this practice forthwith”, Agbakoba said. On his part, a Lagos-based rights activist and senior lawyer, Dr. Monday Ubani, insisted that the practice remained a clear violation of the Constitution and the rights of suspects.

Subsequently, Ubani charged victims to take legal action against the security agencies, with an addition that because of the underdeveloped legal system, it is extremely difficult to executive judgements against government agencies and institutions. Ubani said: “Our criminal justice system presumes any accused person innocent until the contrary is proven. Until a court makes such a pronouncement, such a person is innocent. The reason is that, if people are allowed to take the law into their hands, they could conspire to frame up an innocent person and go ahead to stone or even kill him.

“But our justice system allows for the other party to be heard. It is known in law as ‘Audi alteram partem,’ meaning that both sides must be heard and no man can be condemned unheard. “Not only that, the court that will try the suspects must be constituted in such a manner as to guarantee its independence and impartiality. The person accusing you cannot be the person sitting on trial against you. It must be handled by an independent person. “So, if security agencies, during an investigation, parade such people as criminals, it is clearly a violation of the Constitution. What they are doing is investigation and not trial.

“The issue of beating, maltreating or parading them is a violation of the Constitution. Parading them means they have been found guilty. You have arrested and investigated them, so charge them to court. “It is the responsibility of the court to listen to both parties and make its pronouncement accordingly. Otherwise, the agencies have no right whatsoever to parade or maltreat them. Such a person is only an accused person and that must be recognised by the agencies. “However, people whose rights were so violated can take legal action against the agency. I know that, because of our weak system, it is difficult to execute judgements against the government. “But that can only happen in a Banana Republic like ours, where the government treats matters with levity and impunity. Our institutions here are very weak, unlike in developed countries that have built strong systems. “I have two of such judgements. One is worth about N17 million. A policeman working for the Nigeria Police was sent to arrest somebody in Benin. He did, only for a higher authority to order that the arrested person be released. Ironically, after his release, he alleged armed robbery and this same policeman sent by the police was charged with armed robbery by the same police. “He was tried but was discharged and acquitted due to lack of evidence. Meanwhile, they have dismissed him. So he went to court and won the case against the police. We even went to the National Assembly to ensure the execution of the judgement, eight years down the line nothing has happened. “So, the truth remains that we need another change to have the change we desire. The present administration acts with impunity. They do not care about the people. It is very unfortunate that, against our expectations, the system still operates in a purely primitive manner”. On his part, Gabriel Ogwuche, disclosed that it is illegal for law enforcement agencies to parade someone on mere suspicion of committing a crime.

“The Constitution of the land, particularly Section 36, presumes an accused person innocent until proven guilty. “Parading someone merely alleged to have committed an offence, without the benefit of having been charged to court, is not just illegal, but unconstitutional because experience has shown that most of these arrests are made with little or no investigation by the police”, the lawyer said. While stating that it was common to hear from law enforcement agencies to demand time as they are still investigating, Ogwuche, posited that “this is a shame and unhealthy for our legal system. If investigation has not been done, upon what premise did you carry out the arrest, not to talk of parading him? “This has always been my question to them when we cross path. At best, a person should have been invited, questioned and released, pending when a ‘prima facie’ case is built against him. “Secondly, supposing, as is mostly the case, the accused, after all this parade, is discharged for want of material evidence to convict? Has there ever been any corresponding publicity to those before whom the accused was stigmatised? Never! “Thirdly, and worst of all, is the number of days such an accused person may have spent either in a police cell or prison, in extreme cases. This obviously will also be a violation of his constitutional right to liberty and decency as again guaranteed by Sections 34 and 35 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which protects rights to personal liberty and dignity of the human person.” A rights activist, Tope Akinyode, also knocked the EFCC over the continued public parade of suspects, insisting that the action of the anti-graft agency is a violation of citizens’ rights. Akinyode noted that the agency violates Section 36(5) of the Nigerian constitution which provides that a suspect is presumed to be innocent until he is proven guilty. The only exception, he said, is an identification parade which allows a witness to identify a suspect among pools of people who share a striking resemblance with him.