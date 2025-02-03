Ending Era Of Court’s Determination Of Election Winners

Share

Lawyers have expressed concerns that when courts resort to technicalities and deliver judgements perceived as unjust, it damages the judiciary’s credibility and poses a significant threat to democracy. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have criticized the phenomenon where electoral outcomes are increasingly decided by courts rather than through the ballot box, a situation they refer to as “tribalization of democracy”.

While baring their minds on the development, the legal pundits made a request that winners of an election should not be sworn in until all legal challenges to their election are resolved. Recently, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice-President of Nigeria, came up with a claim that the judiciary is the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

He spoke as a panelist at a national conference on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), and the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Atiku, who was among discussants in the paper titled; ‘Party Politics and Political Integrity: The Role of Political Parties and Opposition in Democracy’ presented by Prof. Bayo Olukoshi, insisted that the reforms to curb judicial recklessness have yielded no result.

In his words: “That must change. The same judiciary that affirmed the primary of parties in choosing their candidates and leaders now sanctions and indeed promotes the destruction of parties by a few, and in some cases, a single individual with a personal agenda. “The judiciary also seems to have replaced the voters in choosing our leaders.

The involvement of the judiciary in electoral disputes was intended to affirm the choice of voters. “But the judiciary, even at the highest levels, twists and contorts to find technicalities to deny voters their choice, rather than affirming the voters’ choices.

“I know enough of history to understand that when democracy dies, the judiciary and its leadership do not necessarily survive intact. “The judiciary survived the implosion or death of our First Republic democracy mainly due to the presence of strong independent justices.

It wasn’t for want of trying. “However, as the corruption of every facet of our society deepened, the judiciary soon followed. And it is, perhaps, the most dangerous because there is nowhere else for the aggrieved to turn to”. Atiku further alleged that there was no one to check the excesses of the other branches of government.

Judicial decisions are supplanting the will of people as expressed through the ballot box

“If the rot in our judiciary persists without severe consequence for the perpetrators, our parties and our democracy are unlikely to survive”, he added.

He argued that Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads. “Put simply, it is at the risk of eroding completely. And it is not caused by one single person or one single administration.

“In fact, a number of us have been warning over the years that we may come to this pass if we lose our vigilance and fail to take corrective actions to protect and deepen our democracy,” the former vice president stated.

He alleged that no other leader has been at the forefront of promoting democracy as much as he does. For Atiku, “At the risk of sounding modest, I doubt that there are many contemporary senior political leaders who have spoken out and done more to promote democratic governance in our country than me.

“In addition to public statements and presentations, I brought some actions to our courts which produced landmark judicial decisions intended to uphold democratic principles and practices. Some of that effort was thrust upon me by circumstances of political struggles.

“But much of my effort was because of two things: my participation among other leaders in the struggles to ease the military out of power; and my deep and enduring belief that democracy is the best route to development and unity for our diverse country and peoples”.

Atiku further expressed sadness that there is currently no effective mechanism to hold the judiciary accountable, leaving the excesses of other government branches unchecked.

The former Vice President, who also posited that it might be difficult for those currently in power to accept these reform proposals, added however, that “no one or party stays in power indefinitely. Besides, reforms should not be focused on just today, but on the future, as well”.

Allegations of miscarriage of justice

In November 2024, a former member of the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Ishaku Abbo, had insisted that Nigerian democracy cannot grow if the judiciary is not overhauled to deliver justice and not injustice.

Senator Abbo who was shown the way out of office by the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal after earlier winning his case at the Tribunal to return to the Senate for a second term of legislative duties lamented over the alleged corruption going on in the judiciary.

Speaking in Yola during an interactive session with journalists, Abbo further alleged that the case of votebuying was more pronounced in the courts than in practice in the real sense of it. He said: “My mandate was kidnapped in the courtroom by some judiciary bandits sitting on the throne of judgement. “Judgement is from God, so if you are appointed as a judge, it means you are representing God on earth.

So, if you collect money to deliver injustice, you will answer before your creator on the last day. “A top judicial officer came to my hotel room in Abuja with his wife demanding money on behalf of the judges handling my case.

“I have the camera records. I want to talk to his people in Taraba State to caution him so that his career may not be terminated prematurely because of bribe money”.

The former senator who dwelled heavily on the height of corruption in the judiciary also pointed out that the political leadership in the north has collapsed due to the selfish interest of some of the leaders in the region.

“You cannot blame President Bola Tinubu, because the majority of the northern leaders went to him and bargained for their personal gains and not on behalf of the north, so they have already harvested what belongs to the entire north,” he added.

Even in May 2024, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, described the judiciary as the biggest danger to democracy in Nigeria. Obi insisted that there has been a decline in the judiciary, maintaining that the problem of the country is not the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his address at the fifth memorial of late Justice Anthony Aniagolu at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, the former governor of Anambra State posited that there is an urgent need for revitalisation of the Nigerian judiciary, saying all other institutions depend on it for the country to thrive.

According to Obi, “While the judiciary, today, still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system. “This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

“Whenever democracy is discussed, fingers point to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the problem. “But INEC is not the problem. Instead, the judiciary is. The judiciary is the biggest threat to Nigeria. If our judiciary is effective, our businesses will thrive.

“When the rule of law is compromised, the most vulnerable members of society are disproportionately affected. And the fabric of our society begins to fray. The integrity of our institutions, the protection of human rights, and the stability of our nation are all jeopardised. “The rule of law is the highest intangible and most valuable asset of any society.

And we must work tirelessly to protect and preserve it. We must prioritise the pursuit of justice above all else. “I emphasised the urgent need to revitalise our judicial system by safeguarding its independence and promoting the values of character, competence, capability, compassion, and integrity among our jurists, as well as within our political leadership.

“By doing so, we can ensure that justice and fairness prevail as we endeavour to build a better Nigeria for all. “Nigeria has become a country where anything goes. There is no rule of law and almost no judiciary. Everybody could be pushed down because there is no rule of law.

“Because the judiciary has become commercialised and depends on how much one pays, it has become difficult to get true justice in the judiciary. At any point in time where the judiciary is not working, the society suffers”.

Also in September 2024, the National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gabam, disclosed that the judiciary is the biggest threat the country is facing now more than any other period in time in the history of Nigeria.

He said: “The biggest victims of judiciary are the politicians, and the biggest beneficiaries are also the politicians, due to conflicting interests surrounding the judges that are presiding over some very sensitive cases. “And that is why we see our democracy is going down, we have INEC as an institution saddled with the responsibility of conducting election, and then you have a judiciary that will take away the victory of people who won election and give it to another person.

“These are major contradictions that we have to correct as a nation. We cannot have two institutions established by law, one to conduct election and declare a winner, and then the judicial arm of a government to look at the whole issues and change the narrative or apply technicalities for whatever interest, to announce somebody else who have not followed the process and declare him as a winner of the election.

This is very retrogressive to our country.” On its part, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre, while raising the alarm, warned that it posed a serious threat to the nation’s democracy and unity.

Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, made this assertion in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, while addressing stakeholders at the 37th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR), themed ‘Addressing Corruption in the Judiciary and Providing Effective Strategies for Transparency and Accountability.’

Suraju noted that although the conversation around corruption in the judiciary has persisted for years, it has grown louder recently due to conflicting judgments from courts of concurrent jurisdiction.

He emphasized that issues such as the manipulation of electionrelated cases and the use of bribes to influence judicial decisions have compromised the integrity, accountability, and transparency of the judicial process, ultimately hindering democratic progress.

APC’s denial

Responding to Atiku’s position, the opposition party and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), through its spokesperson, Felix Morka, described the former vice president as a sour loser whose ambition has thrown his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), into disarray.

The ruling party said, “It was in the Atiku era as Vice President, particularly in 2003 and 2007, that the PDP conducted the worst elections in our political history. “We cannot possibly forget how Atiku’s PDP heavy-handedly captured most South-West states and vowed to remain in power for 60 years.

“It was in those same years that Atiku’s former boss and then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, infamously described the election as a “do or die affair” in a desperate attempt to annex Lagos. “If democracy was neither derailed nor endangered in those perilous days, is it now that elections are by far freer, fairer, and more credible that Nigeria risks losing democracy?

Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder

“The judicial branch of government is a constitutional creation, like the executive and legislative branches, with its constitutionally defined powers to adjudicate disputes among citizens and between citizens and the state.

“Atiku can’t wish away or try to get rid of the court’s constitutional right to get involved in civil disputes, including election disputes, when someone legally asks the court to do so.

“It is ironic that Atiku, who is Nigeria’s most prolific electoral litigator, would make such a ludicrous claim that judicial involvement in electoral matters is a threat to democracy.

“Given his long history of using the courts to further his political agenda, his criticism of the courts and the electoral process seems hollow. “He should step back and allow the democratic process to unfold without his interference. Nigeria’s democracy is far stronger than Atiku’s political ambitions.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on speculations that judiciary is the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), who expressed concerns about the Nigerian judiciary’s role in the country’s democratic framework, described the judiciary as “weak” and in need of comprehensive reform.

The SAN criticized the exclusion of legal practitioners and academics from judicial appointments, suggesting that this has led to a “mafia” culture within the judiciary. He called for radical reforms to restore public trust and strengthen the judiciary’s independence and effectiveness.

Agbakoba further expressed sadness over what he termed the judiciary’s declining credibility, noting that when Supreme Court judgments are widely questioned, it indicates a serious problem. He emphasized that a strong, independent, and credible judiciary is essential for the health and stability of Nigeria’s democracy.

Another SAN, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, insisted that the judiciary serves as a stabilizing force, ensuring that democracy is upheld through its independence, impartiality, and integrity. He asserted that when the judiciary fails to fulfill this role, democracy is at risk of being threatened or truncated.

Adegboruwa noted that the judiciary has the power to declare invalid any legislation, policy, or action that contradicts the constitution, thereby preventing the abuse of power and promoting a culture of democracy and rule of law. He acknowledged that there are challenges within the judiciary, such as political corruption, interference from other government arms, and favouritism towards the elite.

On his part, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN) observed that judicial actions have been predominantly occupied with politically motivated litigation since 1999. He noted that the judiciary’s focus has been largely on cases related to political power, as evidenced by numerous high-profile electionrelated cases.

This trend, he implied, could be a reflection of the political climate influencing judicial proceedings. Constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), posited that the country is practicing “judocracy” rather than democracy, indicating that judicial decisions are supplanting the will of the people as expressed through the ballot box. Ozekhome contended that the judiciary, instead of safeguarding democracy, has become complicit in undermining it.

The SAN emphasized the need for a robust and independent judiciary free from external influences. He highlighted that some judicial decisions in electoral matters have produced outcomes that shocked the public, citing the Supreme Court’s judgment in the case of Hope Uzodinma & APC vs. Emeka Ihedioha, PDP & INEC as an example.

Ozekhome also called for constitutional and electoral reforms to ensure that election petitions are concluded before the inauguration of elected officials, as was practiced during Nigeria’s Second Republic in 1979. He suggested that no winner of an election should be sworn in until all legal challenges to their election are resolved.

Ozekhome views the judiciary’s current role in electoral matters as a distortion of democracy, where judicial decisions override the electorate’s choices. Rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), also criticized the phenomenon where electoral outcomes are increasingly decided by courts rather than through the ballot box, a situation he refers to as “tribunalisation of democracy.”

Falana argued that this shift undermines public confidence in the democratic process, as evidenced by low voter turnout. The SAN attributed this apathy to the perception that elections are ultimately settled in courtrooms rather than at polling stations.

Furthermore, Falana pointed to instances of corruption and conflicting judicial pronouncements as factors that erode public trust. He emphasized that when courts resort to technicalities and deliver judgements perceived as unjust, it damages the judiciary’s credibility and poses a significant threat to democracy.

